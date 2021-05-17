Henry Cavill knows what it’s like to live in the public eye, which is something that simply happens after taking on the Superman role and popping into the Mission: Impossible franchise. Yet there are certain tradeoffs, like, for example, falling prey to bad mustache-removal CGI, which Henry couldn’t avoid, and hopefully, he’s recovered from those jokes. Something far more serious, however, would be the loss of privacy, especially when fans go too far. This has happened, and Cavill felt the need to shut down the “animosity” on Instagram.

To that end, Cavill, who doesn’t showing off his gaming-computer skills to please The Witcher fans, is putting his foot down when it comes to his love life. This move has followed a lot of negative social media comments after Henry went public with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. On Instagram, Cavill has addressed the rudeness that he’s witnessing and told fans that it’s time to stop with the hurtful shenanigans.

“I wanted to make a wee community announcement,” Cavill wrote. “I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

Cavill added that he’s aware of the temptation that people feel while indulging in gossip. However, he warns, “[Y]our ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.” He’s asking everyone to look at their behavior and accept that not only are we “living in an age of social enlightenment,” but “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.” He concluded, “If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.” Well said, and you can read Henry’s full statement below.