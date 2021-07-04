Getty Image
Henry Winkler’s Attempt To Unite America With A Tweet About A ‘Cataclysmic Event’ That Brings People Together Did Not Go Over Well

Of the many disturbing things about the pandemic that we’re still living through, this takeaway is among the most upsetting: We now know that in the face of a once-in-a-century public health crisis, about half of Americans won’t take it seriously. So when Henry Winkler, aka the Fonz from Happy Days (and, more recently, the deservingly fêted scene-stealer from Barry), tried to make a well-meaning call for unity, to say it fell flat would be an understatement.

“We are So divided as a country,” Winkler lamented on Twitter. “only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together [all sic].”

Most ignored the random capitalizations (and lack thereof) and weird spacing. Instead they dwelled on the “cataclysmic event” part. For one thing, it’s never a good idea to wish something terrible upon the world, even if it may end with people putting differences aside and recognizing our shared humanity. For another thing, we’re still going through a “cataclysmic event,” and that somehow made our lack of connection even worse.

And so Winkler’s good intentions backfired, with many pointing out that the pandemic has definitely not brought us back together.

Besides, the pandemic isn’t the only cataclysmic event we’re going through.

Some made jokes.

Eventually Winkler realized his tweet didn’t work the way he intended. So he responded. “To be clear,” he later wrote. “I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again .. I ‘m so sorry for not being clear.”

That said, his tweet did have some fans.

In other news, please get vaccinated, if you haven’t already — if not for your own health but because the vast majority of COVID-19-related deaths involve those who still, madly, haven’t been dosed.

