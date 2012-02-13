Here Are 40 Pop Culture Valentines To Warm Your Cold, Jaded Heart

#Valentine's Day #Parks And Recreation #Breaking Bad #Art #Arrested Development
Entertainment Editor
02.13.12 2 Comments

[via]

Holy crap tomorrow is Valentine’s Day! We’ve already featured some great pop culture valentines like the Always Sunny cards and these Ron Swanson cards, but there are more valentines to choose from, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring you this slideshow of forty more valentines featuring some of our favorite characters. Because, why not? So…treat yo self!

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

Twin Peaks [via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

Makes sense if you’ve been watching BBC’s Sherlock [via]

[via]

[via]

Spongebob, no! [via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

Three more Downton Abbey cards available at chad-thomas

A real Michael Jordan valentine from the way-back file [via]

More real valentines from back in the day [via]

[via]

I just wanted you to be aware these exist. [via]

This also existed. [via]

[via]

[via]

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Valentine's Day#Parks And Recreation#Breaking Bad#Art#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentARTBREAKING BADPARKS AND RECREATIONVALENTINE'S DAYVALENTINES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP