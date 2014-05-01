Here Are The 10 Sexiest Women In The World According To Science (And/Or Horndogs)

Were you one of the world’s sexiest women in 2013? I hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes (and 364 days, 23 hours, and 45 minutes) of fame, because in 2014, you’re a gross garbage person. Unless you’re Mila Kunis, Rihanna, Michelle Keegan, or Kaley Cuoco, the only four women who appeared at the top of FHM’s list of sexiest women in the world in 2013 and 2014. Sorry, Kelly Brook and Kate Upton, but you’re talking piles of human waste compared to Beyoncé and Emily Ratajkowski. Here’s the top-10.
10. Scarlett Johansson
9. Nicole Scherzinger
8. Lucy Mecklenburgh
7. Beyoncé Knowles
6. Mila Kunis
5. Kaley Cuoco
4. Emily Ratajkowski
3. Rihanna
2. Michelle Keegan
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Barf with happiness, then check out the entire list here.
Marion Cotillard 1 through 10.
YES. Too bad that upcoming movie where she plays a whore doesn’t look very whore-y.
Donde esta Kate Upton? Blasphemy!
Alison Brie would like a word.
+ 1,004
I’m going with the Queen of Thorns, circa 1966: [www.theculturalpick.com]
Annie’s pretty young, we try not to sexualize her.
+1000
Meow
No Serena Williams?
100% agree.
Guess Miley’s PR people didn’t feel like shelling out the cash to get her in the top 10 this year.
Probably not, but she deserve to be on the list above at least half of these women.
Miley Cyrus is a hag.
23 is pretty over-the-hill in celeb world these days lol.
Yeah but she can take a punch!
I was going to say Nicole Scherzinger is faker than a Barbie doll, but then I considered the context. These aren’t supposed to be the most beautiful women of the year, in which case I agree, there are some gigantic omissions.
But sexiest? I wouldn’t describe my goddesses (Kate and Kelly) as such. Sexy is raw and primal and Jennifer Lawrence being #1 on that list is fucking asinine because she’s the exact opposite of that, and I don’t care what a bunch of limey assholes at FHM say. At least Scarlett Johansson went full frontal in a movie, and the context within the movie suggests that is far more “sexy” than anything JLaw has or would ever do.
And now that the term “fake” has been put into this conversation I can say without fear of ostracization (or whatever that word is) that more than half the women on this list have had work done whether they admit it (Kaley) or not (ScarJo).
Let’s not pretend there are actresses who haven’t.
@BurnsyFan66 Some people would definitely consider that a plus in the sexiness column.
Beyonce’s pretty enough, until she starts “dancing”. I think her choreographer has some sort of Palsy or nervous system disorder and decided to just say “Fuck it, let;s see if she’ll do THIS!” I say good for him/her.
Who I find sexiest here depends on my mood but atm, my order of this list goes as follows:
10. Nicole
9. ScarJo
8. Beyonce
7. Lucy
6. JLaw
5. Michelle (she might place higher but that gif is the first I’ve time ever seen her)
4. Rihanna
3. Kaley
2. Emily
1. Mila
Do some research of Keegan. She’s my # 1 and it’s NOT close.
Mmm, not bad. Jwoww-lite (I say that in a good way).
Dame Judi Dench robbed again.
Where’s my Helen Mirren?
This list blows
Angela Lansbury.
I don’t get #5. That’s not just nerd bias, thats such lazy catering to a demographic its not even funny.
When the average fan of that show observes how much weight she’s gained, you know you’ve lost your niche
Meh, if it’s nerd pandering we’re talking about, JLaw gets my vote. I was in love with Kaley LONG before BBT. I think the “success” of that show has made people forget she was on “8 simple rules for dating my teenage daughter”.
And yes, her and I are about the same age, so don’t gimme that look.
I find it funny how subjective things like this are. Other than Jennifer Lawrence none of those would be in my personal top 10.
Correct
Add Alison Brie to the list or we riot.
@whatitiz73 has much finer taste in the ladies. I had to look up Noémie Lenoir but I am glad I did.
No Alexandra Dadarrio! Good God! This is why America is in decline. Failure to recognize the hottest ass. Even Putin puts AD on the top of his list.
And best breasts ever!
FHM is British.
@Martin Great bodies know no borders.
Gross? She’s fucking sexy and would blaze you up.
Needs more Alison Brie, Emilia Clarke, and Scarlett deserves better than #10. And where the FUCK is Olivia Wilde??
She’d make and awesome klingon.
Adriana Lima. That is all.
Damn it this top 10 is not exactly the same as my top 10 and therefore is wrong. Screw you all the people who voted for this which then was averaged out to give this list which better represented the populations opinion.
That just makes me more concerned about the intelligence of the average American and British man
Stand down, guys.
This list was compiled by a committee for the consumption of the typical imbecile who “reads” FHM.
Probably a bunch of gays or Limeys (or gay Limeys). Who cares?
But where in f@@k are the Asian women?!!
I met #4.
YOU’RE FUCKING NUTS.
Louisville, KY represented twice
I see Bea Arthur was snubbed again this year. Hollywood and its politics…
Jennifer Lawrence tops a list on UPROXX.
I AM SHOCKED.
damnit I missed the “(and/or horndogs)” I was sitting here thinking science had done fucked up. beyonce is probably the only one on here that I find particularly attractive and don’t have some grudge against.
Johansson hasn’t really aged all that well.
the pussycat doll is way too fake.
no idea who lucy is
like I said, I’m a fan of beyonce’s face and body
mila doesn’t really do it for me anymore, hasn’t for a long time now really
kaley’s got a cute face and nice ass but she corrupted herself with fake boobs
emily seems like a dime a dozen busty european chick
rihanna has her qualities, none of which include wise tattoo placement or taste in men
not sure who keegan is either, cute face in the gif though
I was into lawrence up until the hunger games and her rolling stone shoot further ruined her for me
the list you posted is what it should look like is if your only exposure what to who was posted in magazines you see at checkout counters.
my list would look more like Molly Ephraim, meaghan rath, nasim pedrad, francia raisa, Allison Scagliotti, parminder nagra, Lana Parilla, emilia clarke, Shay Mitchell and countless other women but lets just say lucy hale to bring it to ten
I would add Stacey Dash and Nia Long to that list as well.