Here Are The 10 Sexiest Women In The World According To Science (And/Or Horndogs)

Were you one of the world’s sexiest women in 2013? I hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes (and 364 days, 23 hours, and 45 minutes) of fame, because in 2014, you’re a gross garbage person. Unless you’re Mila Kunis, Rihanna, Michelle Keegan, or Kaley Cuoco, the only four women who appeared at the top of FHM’s list of sexiest women in the world in 2013 and 2014. Sorry, Kelly Brook and Kate Upton, but you’re talking piles of human waste compared to Beyoncé and Emily Ratajkowski. Here’s the top-10.

10. Scarlett Johansson

9. Nicole Scherzinger

8. Lucy Mecklenburgh

7. Beyoncé Knowles

6. Mila Kunis

5. Kaley Cuoco

4. Emily Ratajkowski

3. Rihanna

2. Michelle Keegan

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Barf with happiness, then check out the entire list here.

Via FHM