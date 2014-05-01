Here Are The 10 Sexiest Women In The World According To Science (And/Or Horndogs)

#Jennifer Lawrence
05.01.14

Were you one of the world’s sexiest women in 2013? I hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes (and 364 days, 23 hours, and 45 minutes) of fame, because in 2014, you’re a gross garbage person. Unless you’re Mila Kunis, Rihanna, Michelle Keegan, or Kaley Cuoco, the only four women who appeared at the top of FHM’s list of sexiest women in the world in 2013 and 2014. Sorry, Kelly Brook and Kate Upton, but you’re talking piles of human waste compared to Beyoncé and Emily Ratajkowski. Here’s the top-10.

10. Scarlett Johansson

tumblr_m0tz8x7eTW1r5xqoeo1_500

9. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger

8. Lucy Mecklenburgh

7. Beyoncé Knowles

beyonce-13

6. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis

5. Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

4. Emily Ratajkowski

tumblr_mo8rp3GptL1rzwbefo1_500

3. Rihanna

Rihanna-angry-2

2. Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan

1. Jennifer Lawrence

52377-Jennifer-Lawrence-I-love-you-g-5FtM

Barf with happiness, then check out the entire list here.

Via FHM

