Here Are The Best Sad Kanye Photoshops The Internet Has To Offer So Far

#.LOL
Editorial Director
05.02.14 5 Comments

The unearthing of Sad Zip-Lining Kanye has been a revelation this internet Friday, and many of responded with the photoshops that were practically begging to be made. Truth be told I thought there would be more by now — probably the stupid nice weather’s fault — but someone made the above Ray J version and I think we can agree that’s all the internet really needed.

Here are some of the other most noticeable versions so far. Submissions and links encouraged in the thread. I can’t think of a worse day for Burnsy to take off.

When you see it…

SPOILER ALERT

And finally, what we’re all thinking…

TOPICS#.LOL
TAGS.lolPhotoshopsSAD KANYE

