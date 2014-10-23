Here, Have A Good Cry Watching These Kids Get Reunited With Their Missing-For-Two-Months Cat

#Cats
Editor-in-Chief
10.23.14

If you’ve ever had a pet suddenly vanish, you know how heartbreaking such a thing is. I think the hurt is amplified when you’re a kid, both because a pet can often be a kid’s best friend in the world, and also because you’re just so emotionally vulnerable when you’re a child. You don’t have the anti-emotional pain defenses yet that you do as an adult, defenses that come from being hardened a bit by life.

On the flip side, there are probably fewer joys in life greater than being reunited with a long-missing pet. That said, prepare for it to get a little dusty in here soon after pressing “play” on the video embedded above, especially when the one little boys repeatedly cries, “I’m so happy!” as tears stream down his face. Consider yourself warned.

(Via Gawker)

