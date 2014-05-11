Here Is James Franco Wearing A Shirt With Pictures Of James Franco On It

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.11.14 6 Comments

The thing Dave Franco was talking about, his brother’s odd Instagram antics? There you go.

Now where’s that dog when you need him?

James Franco is the BRAAAAAHM of people.

