Here’s A Depressing Map Of The Richest Person In All 50 States

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.02.14 11 Comments

Spoiler alert: unless you’re an old white dude, you’re probably not on Movoto’s map of the wealthiest person in each state. And if you ARE an old white dude, you’re still probably not on it — rich people don’t read the Internet; they hire children from third-world countries to read the Yahoo! homepage to them. Anyway, how does one become stupid-rich?

Of the wealthiest in each state, roughly half are founders of companies. (Via)

It’s either that, or be related to Sam Walton.

Haha, stupid North Dakota. Get a billionaire, ya jerks.

Via Movoto

