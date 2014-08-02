Here’s A Depressing Map Of The Richest Person In All 50 States

Spoiler alert: unless you’re an old white dude, you’re probably not on Movoto’s map of the wealthiest person in each state. And if you ARE an old white dude, you’re still probably not on it — rich people don’t read the Internet; they hire children from third-world countries to read the Yahoo! homepage to them. Anyway, how does one become stupid-rich?
Of the wealthiest in each state, roughly half are founders of companies. (Via)
It’s either that, or be related to Sam Walton.
Haha, stupid North Dakota. Get a billionaire, ya jerks.
They are all like [gifavs.com] All kidding aside however, it does not surprise me that Michigan is one of the lowest. I lived there for 27 years and Kwame Kilpatrick did a wonderful job of destroying this “Pure Michigan”.
Michigan looks to be in the middle of the pack, honestly.
I love that most of the billionaires are in West Michigan. Meijer family, Devos family, and the Van Andels. Screw the east side. They get more than half of the state’s money and waste it.
Alice Walton is in Texas because her drunk ass can’t get an Arkansas driver’s license.
This is true
No billionaires in Dellawaire; that surprises me, though I’m not sure why.
Because you sorta turned the word Delaware into a water park?
Which water park?
Lots of corporations are incorporated in Delaware for tax reasons, including many credit card companies. I imagine that forms an association in many people’s minds between Delaware and big money, even if no billionaires live there.
Now all I can think about are Menards commercials
This doesn’t seem particularly depressing; it kind of makes sense. If your main goal is to have a lot of money, you should found an organization with the purpose of selling people things that they want in exchange for money. If you have different priorities, pursue them, even if that results in having less money.