Here’s A Globe Trotting, 360 Degree, 3 Year Epic Selfie To Bolster Your Inadequacies

My initial thoughts when I watched this video revolved around jealousy. I want to do a lot of what I see in this video and I don’t know how to make it happen. Sure, one could just go and do, but that doesn’t take into account the responsibilities and fiscal limitations of daily life. But at least I can live vicariously through this. From the description:
600 Days Around the World with a GoPro on a stick! In the most epic selfie ever!
The ultimate selfie compilation documented like never before in a 360° Degree rotation in every major site and exotic place in over 36+ countries.
Alex Chacon is on a Modern Motorcycle Diaries driving his motorcycle over 200,000+ Km crossing 75+ borders around the world to the most remote and undiscovered places on earth on this charitable expedition.
I guess if I ever had to like a selfie, this would be the one. I still hate the term and hate the idea, mostly because the self is the most boring part of a photograph to me. But this provides the experience and I can get behind that. Chacon also does a pretty great job of capturing the beauty and variety the world has to offer.
(Via Alex Chacon)
wtf, john francis daley?
Kinda feel like hitting this guy
Being rich must be neat! Just think, if we all just worked harder we’d be rich too…
seriously, fuck this guy
Haters gonna hate. And I’m a hater….lucky S.O.B.