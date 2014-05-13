Here’s A Globe Trotting, 360 Degree, 3 Year Epic Selfie To Bolster Your Inadequacies

My initial thoughts when I watched this video revolved around jealousy. I want to do a lot of what I see in this video and I don’t know how to make it happen. Sure, one could just go and do, but that doesn’t take into account the responsibilities and fiscal limitations of daily life. But at least I can live vicariously through this. From the description:

600 Days Around the World with a GoPro on a stick! In the most epic selfie ever! The ultimate selfie compilation documented like never before in a 360° Degree rotation in every major site and exotic place in over 36+ countries. Alex Chacon is on a Modern Motorcycle Diaries driving his motorcycle over 200,000+ Km crossing 75+ borders around the world to the most remote and undiscovered places on earth on this charitable expedition.

I guess if I ever had to like a selfie, this would be the one. I still hate the term and hate the idea, mostly because the self is the most boring part of a photograph to me. But this provides the experience and I can get behind that. Chacon also does a pretty great job of capturing the beauty and variety the world has to offer.

(Via Alex Chacon)