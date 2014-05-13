Here’s A Globe Trotting, 360 Degree, 3 Year Epic Selfie To Bolster Your Inadequacies

#Video
Entertainment Writer
05.13.14 5 Comments

My initial thoughts when I watched this video revolved around jealousy. I want to do a lot of what I see in this video and I don’t know how to make it happen. Sure, one could just go and do, but that doesn’t take into account the responsibilities and fiscal limitations of daily life. But at least I can live vicariously through this. From the description:

600 Days Around the World with a GoPro on a stick! In the most epic selfie ever!

The ultimate selfie compilation documented like never before in a 360° Degree rotation in every major site and exotic place in over 36+ countries.

Alex Chacon is on a Modern Motorcycle Diaries driving his motorcycle over 200,000+ Km crossing 75+ borders around the world to the most remote and undiscovered places on earth on this charitable expedition.

I guess if I ever had to like a selfie, this would be the one. I still hate the term and hate the idea, mostly because the self is the most boring part of a photograph to me. But this provides the experience and I can get behind that. Chacon also does a pretty great job of capturing the beauty and variety the world has to offer.

(Via Alex Chacon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSAROUND THE WORLDSelfievideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP