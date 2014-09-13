Here’s A Glorious Yelp Review For Brooklyn’s Taco Santo

Last Sunday a man named Ross visited Taco Santo in Brooklyn, New York, a little Mexican place famous for, you guessed it, tacos. At some point during Ross’s meal, an ice cream truck made its way in front of the restaurant. That’s when this happened.
I don’t know what I’d do if a restaurant left me by myself. I’d like to think I’d act responsibly and not turn the kitchen into an all-you-eat-buffet, but let’s be honest, NOPE. That’s not true at all. I’d dive head first into that vat of bleu cheese and sport the world’s biggest boner.
What?! Like you wouldn’t.
Also, this is the best Yelp review that has ever been written. This is not up for debate.
[IMGUR]
I don’t think I’d eat the food after that. There’s a reason I only buy the packaged stuff from the ice cream truck.
It’s Brooklyn so I am not surprised or sure what the big deal is. Be more shocked if this didn’t happen.
I don’t know what the deal is with these new writers but other than Danger…meh.
We can’t all be Dangers, cut us some slack.
What the hell, Lubz? I feel like I’ve defended you for nothing.
shit if its as hot in Brooklyn as its here in cali and your indoors making tacos all day ..shit id run out to the ice cream man to … but tacos in Brooklyn really ?? hmmm you learn something new every day..
Tacos everywhere, man.
Yeah, man, “Cali” has an exclusive taco contract. You guys should sue Brooklyn.
@No Damn Sense Nobody here calls it “Cali”. Unless you’re a giant douche.
Everything Andy Isaac writes is not up for debate. This is not up for debate.
Omg I laughed so hard at this.
I can’t decide if that should get 1 star or 5 stars. Probably 1 because they didn’t bring him any ice cream, the unthoughtful jerks.
Sounds like he confused a hostel for a restaurant..