Here’s A Glorious Yelp Review For Brooklyn’s Taco Santo

09.13.14 13 Comments

Last Sunday a man named Ross visited Taco Santo in Brooklyn, New York, a little Mexican place famous for, you guessed it, tacos. At some point during Ross’s meal, an ice cream truck made its way in front of the restaurant. That’s when this happened.

I don’t know what I’d do if a restaurant left me by myself. I’d like to think I’d act responsibly and not turn the kitchen into an all-you-eat-buffet, but let’s be honest, NOPE. That’s not true at all. I’d dive head first into that vat of bleu cheese and sport the world’s biggest boner.

What?! Like you wouldn’t.

Also, this is the best Yelp review that has ever been written. This is not up for debate.

