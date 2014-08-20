Here’s Every Easter Egg You Probably Missed In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now, the whole world’s seen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but if your viewing number isn’t in the double digits, you might have missed some pretty big easter eggs hidden by director James Gunn. Thankfully, Mr. Sunday Movies has done all of the hard work for us by paying some cinema big bucks to let him sit alone in a darkened theater and watch the superhero film on loop — there’s no other possible explanation for the amount of ’80s references, secret cameos and hidden characters he was able to unearth from the film.

You probably already know Peter Quill’s ship was named for his childhood celebrity crush, and if you stayed seated after the credits rolled, you were treated to a glimpse of Seth Green’s Howard the Duck, but Gunn gave us a ton of other goodies in the film that probably flew right over your head the first time around. (Don’t blame yourself. Between the killer soundtrack and Groot’s dance number, it was hard to keep up with all of the awesome.) Watch the video to find out what you probably missed.

