Here’s Every Easter Egg You Probably Missed In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

By now, the whole world’s seen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but if your viewing number isn’t in the double digits, you might have missed some pretty big easter eggs hidden by director James Gunn. Thankfully, Mr. Sunday Movies has done all of the hard work for us by paying some cinema big bucks to let him sit alone in a darkened theater and watch the superhero film on loop — there’s no other possible explanation for the amount of ’80s references, secret cameos and hidden characters he was able to unearth from the film.
You probably already know Peter Quill’s ship was named for his childhood celebrity crush, and if you stayed seated after the credits rolled, you were treated to a glimpse of Seth Green’s Howard the Duck, but Gunn gave us a ton of other goodies in the film that probably flew right over your head the first time around. (Don’t blame yourself. Between the killer soundtrack and Groot’s dance number, it was hard to keep up with all of the awesome.) Watch the video to find out what you probably missed.
Oh, and there’s this too …
And 100% fantastic.
Artie if you are going to be a hipster stuck up snob, at least learn what terms are before you use them. The infinity stone was pretty much the exact opposite of a Macguffin. Macguffins are basically unimportant and have almost no narrative. The infinity gem (though we don’t know which one) was central to the plot, since that is what was being used for Ronan’s power. Further it has a large narrative in not only the movie, but the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with the infinity gauntlet and everything these movies are leading up to. A Macguffin would be the case in Pulp Fiction since not knowing the contents of the case had no effect on the movie. If you didn’t know what the stone was, the rest of the movie makes no sense.
You should really get a hint that perhaps your opinion is stupid when 92% of reviewers and 95% of movie goers rate it as good. But I guess going against the grain is the cornerstone of the hipster, right? What really baffles me though, if you hate it that much, what are you doing reading articles about the easter eggs in the movie and wasting your time commenting about them? The only thing worse than a artsy hipster is a troll posing as a hipster.
This video doesn’t even have EVERY easter egg in the movie, like it says. For example, it doesn’t list the Korbonite skeleton shown on Morag in the beginning. Or the fact that Morag is the name of a Kree character in the comics. And these are just a few of the absent ones. There are a whole slew of others.
I kept hoping for some kind of nod to Galactus or the Silver Surfer.
I’d bet they wanted to, but couldn’t find a way to do it without stepping on Fox’s toes. I think a Celestial in full view makes up for no Galactus, though.
John C. Rielly’s character (Rhomann Dey) transfers his ‘Nova Force’ power to Richard Rider in the comics, making him the first “human” Nova Corps member.
I think its more than a wink-wink kind of thing that they gave him the same name, they’re definitely setting up a Nova appearance.
I think you missed Thane in the box behind the collectors servant(daughter) in the box when she is washing the outside.