Farrah Abraham Dressed As Elsa From ‘Frozen’ To Sell Sex Toys Molded From Her Genitals

Last weekend, contender for classiest woman in the history of the universe Farrah Abraham had a launch party at Hustler Hollywood for her new line of sex toys molded from her vagina and b-hole. And because it’s Farrah Abraham, she celebrated this momentous occasion dressed like Elsa from the incredibly popular children’s animated feature, Frozen. So I guess that’s appropriate, since putting your penis into the actual Farah Abraham is only probably slightly less hazardous than putting your penis into the Disney Princess who accidentally freezes things solid like Mr. Wizard dropping a hotdog into a vat of liquid nitrogen.

This is somebody’s mom, everybody (link NSFW).

(Via Gawker)