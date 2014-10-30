Farrah Abraham Dressed As Elsa From ‘Frozen’ To Sell Sex Toys Molded From Her Genitals

News & Culture Writer
10.30.14 24 Comments

Last weekend, contender for classiest woman in the history of the universe Farrah Abraham had a launch party at Hustler Hollywood for her new line of sex toys molded from her vagina and b-hole. And because it’s Farrah Abraham, she celebrated this momentous occasion dressed like Elsa from the incredibly popular children’s animated feature, Frozen. So I guess that’s appropriate, since putting your penis into the actual Farah Abraham is only probably slightly less hazardous than putting your penis into the Disney Princess who accidentally freezes things solid like Mr. Wizard dropping a hotdog into a vat of liquid nitrogen.

This is somebody’s mom, everybody (link NSFW).

(Via Gawker)

Around The Web

TAGSELSAfarrah abrahamHUSTLER

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP