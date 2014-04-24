Here’s The ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Premiere, Streamed Live

#Marvel
04.24.14 4 years ago

The summer movie season kicks off in earnest next week with The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which, of course, means premieres. Specifically of Spidey, and 90 minutes or so of the cast on the red carpet.

First off, the livestream kicks off at 3pm PST, 6pm EST, and you can find it here:

Normally, we’d consign this to the gossip sites, but considering there’s a chance Emma Stone might do something adorable, or completely crush Andrew Garfield again, we will in fact be keeping an eye on this. Also, it’ll be fun to see if Tobey Maguire shows up drunk and challenges Garfield to a “Spidey-Off.” In fact, we’ve got some money riding on that one. We’ll see if it pays off tonight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSAMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2MarvelMoviesPREMIERE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP