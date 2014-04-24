Here’s The ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Premiere, Streamed Live

The summer movie season kicks off in earnest next week with The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which, of course, means premieres. Specifically of Spidey, and 90 minutes or so of the cast on the red carpet.



First off, the livestream kicks off at 3pm PST, 6pm EST, and you can find it here:

Normally, we’d consign this to the gossip sites, but considering there’s a chance Emma Stone might do something adorable, or completely crush Andrew Garfield again, we will in fact be keeping an eye on this. Also, it’ll be fun to see if Tobey Maguire shows up drunk and challenges Garfield to a “Spidey-Off.” In fact, we’ve got some money riding on that one. We’ll see if it pays off tonight.