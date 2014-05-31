Here’s The Brazilian Man Who Spent Thousands On Plastic Surgery For A Korean Transformation

The gentleman you see above is Xiahn, a 25-year-old Brazilian man who decided to get a little plastic surgery to change his appearance following a student exchange in Korea. He provided the photos to the local news and the final product looks like something out of the Cloud Atlas deleted scenes. From The Korea Herald:

Cosmetic procedures, such as silicone implants, lip surgery or other augmentations, are nothing unusual in Brazil. But the 25-year-old man went a step further to transform himself into Asian-looking man by making alterations to his eyes. Xiahn, who asked not to be named to protect his family from Internet scrutiny, underwent 10 surgical procedures on his eyes, along with other less-invasive procedures, which cost him around $3,100. He also began wearing contact lenses to change his eye color. Originally blue-eyed with blonde hair, he became interested in having plastic surgery after spending some time as an exchange student in Korea. He was inspired by how common plastic surgery is here. “Koreans have many surgeries to modify the shape of their eyes and become more like Westerners. It was easy to tell when one of them had done it, walking on the street wearing sunglasses and a surgical mask,” he said.

Obviously he made the right choice in not revealing his true identity if a scumbag like myself is sharing the story. I’m sure that won’t stop some curious folks online from finding out, but he at least made it a little difficult.

I would just ask that he smile a bit in his next Facebook profile photo. If he can. It might ease up on the creepiness a bit.

