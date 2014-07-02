Here’s The Cast Of ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Twenty Years Later

Mortal Kombat was a revolutionary game in more than one sense. Yeah, it sprayed blood everywhere and made the ’90s all about over-the-top gore in gaming, but it was also one of the first widely-played games to step away from sprite graphics and animation and try to use photographs of real actors. So MK is also to blame for the full-motion video craze of the ’90s, but hey, at least the cast of Mortal Kombat II is cool.



This was a reunion staged by the Galloping Ghost Arcade. It’s worth going through the full photoset, just to experience the feeling of looking at somebody out of makeup and have it dawn on you who they played in the game. Look at the eyes in particular, you’ll start drawing connections right away, especially since most of these people ran around in masks or heavy makeup.

Of course, in some cases, it’s not exactly a big surprise an actor played multiple roles, since palette-swapping was the order of the day on MK games. Still, it’s interesting to see how the cast has changed, and in some cases hasn’t changed, in twenty years. If you’re curious, here’s a breakdown of who played what, although I’d appreciate some help as to who the guy at the bottom is: He doesn’t appear to be listed on the IMDb. EDIT: It’s developer John Vogel! Thank you, Kid Gruesome!