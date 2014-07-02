Here’s The Cast Of ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Twenty Years Later

Mortal Kombat was a revolutionary game in more than one sense. Yeah, it sprayed blood everywhere and made the ’90s all about over-the-top gore in gaming, but it was also one of the first widely-played games to step away from sprite graphics and animation and try to use photographs of real actors. So MK is also to blame for the full-motion video craze of the ’90s, but hey, at least the cast of Mortal Kombat II is cool.
This was a reunion staged by the Galloping Ghost Arcade. It’s worth going through the full photoset, just to experience the feeling of looking at somebody out of makeup and have it dawn on you who they played in the game. Look at the eyes in particular, you’ll start drawing connections right away, especially since most of these people ran around in masks or heavy makeup.
Of course, in some cases, it’s not exactly a big surprise an actor played multiple roles, since palette-swapping was the order of the day on MK games. Still, it’s interesting to see how the cast has changed, and in some cases hasn’t changed, in twenty years. If you’re curious, here’s a breakdown of who played what, although I’d appreciate some help as to who the guy at the bottom is: He doesn’t appear to be listed on the IMDb. EDIT: It’s developer John Vogel! Thank you, Kid Gruesome!
Jax is still ripped as all hell. And looks like the Hollywood life has not been good to Johnny Cage.
To be fair, I think he might actually be the oldest person in that photo.
Ah yes, the Hollywood Life of a former video game character. “Why just yesterday I was doing lines with Starfox”
For a moment there, I thought you were talking about the cast of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
You are not the only one…
Me as well,then my second thought was why?
Life has been bad for Johnny Cage ever since he was fired from Midway after promoting another fighting game while wearing the Johnny Cage outfit of tights and sunglasses. Plus, balding happens.
For those wondering if Bodymovin is joking: He isn’t
[www.polygon.com]
Great article.
Dan, that Polygon article was effin’ amazing! Thanks for linking to it! Thoroughly enjoyed reading it.
@Dan Seitz Oh holy shit…..that article is awesome. I’ve probably driven past that Chicago Wushu place dozens of times and never realized Johnny Cage ran it.
I got super confused and thought someone decided to reunite the MK2 movie cast.
Oh for the game? I thought this was for the movie and was gonna ask why waste your time.
Annihilation is possibly the worst sequel I’ve ever seen. I remember running track with someone that tried to tell me Annihilation > the first MK movie. We literally jogged while arguing and avoiding geese poop on the track.
This would be the cast of MK3, not II.
Gonna be a huge dick, but Sindel, Sektor, Cyrax, Nightwolf, and Quan Chi are not in Mortal Kombat II. Are you sure this isn’t the cast of Mortal Kombat 3 (even though Quan Chi is not in that game either). If it’s Mortal Kombat 3, then the guy at the bottom is probably Stryker. This guy.
I misread: Apparently this is a mix of the cast of II and III, as there was some overlap between the games.
That gif is captivating.
The guy at the bottom of the picture is John Vogel, one of the developers that worked with Boon and Tobias.
The ripped black guy is Jax? Man, where’s that Scanners gif when you need it?
Oh hey. Sup Sonya? You look great 20 years later.
As to be expected from a Playboy model, really.