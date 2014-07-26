Here’s The Final ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Comic-Con Posters And The Combined Finished Product

You knew these were coming at some point today, and now we can complete the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron posters from Comic-Con. You caught the other members of the team earlier, but now we get the heavy hitters: Thor and The Hulk.
All of this is a big lead in to Marvel’s Comic-Con press conference tonight, so be sure to check back in for that. Until then, bask in the glow of all the awesome sh*t happening in this poster. This blows the one from the first movie out of the water.
looks a bit like Avengers Annual 7 from 1980, which was a Thanos story
Not only does Marvel own DC when it comes to films, they destroy them when it comes to promotion too.
Whoops, I mean that solo Gal Gadot wonder woman picture set against some bland setting (volcano?) was cool too.
Bravo…
It’s that Vision in the upper left perhaps? And I don’t see Hawkeye.
Upon further inspection, Hawkeye is in the bottom right.
Everyone is saying that’s the Vision.
Yes, it’s the Vision, played by Paul Bettany.
Ooooo Hawkeye vs. Robots?! Let’s hope he still has that not at all stupid USB arrow to download a virus into all of them.
who are we kidding, thats the one arrow he brought for this fight
Still holding on to Hawkeye being the one to eat it. “NOT LIKE THIS!, NOT LIKE TH….” Will probably be his last words.
The Scarlet Witch looks like her Aunt Scarlet is visiting during the Ultron(s) attack.