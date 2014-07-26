Here’s The Final ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Comic-Con Posters And The Combined Finished Product

07.26.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

You knew these were coming at some point today, and now we can complete the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron posters from Comic-Con. You caught the other members of the team earlier, but now we get the heavy hitters: Thor and The Hulk.

All of this is a big lead in to Marvel’s Comic-Con press conference tonight, so be sure to check back in for that. Until then, bask in the glow of all the awesome sh*t happening in this poster. This blows the one from the first movie out of the water.

(Via Empire / Marvel)

