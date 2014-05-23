Here’s The First Ever Review Of ‘Watch Dogs’ Courtesy Of…Conan O’Brien?

Usually Conan O’Brien tackles slightly dated games for his Clueless Gamer segments, but for the latest one he managed to get his hands on Watch Dogs, a game that isn’t even out yet. He even renders a verdict of sorts at the end, technically making this the first ever review of Watch Dogs.

The game looks like a lot of fun in the video, although Conan doesn’t seem particularly impressed with the game’s hacking mechanics — he spends most of his time crashing cars and getting into graveyard shoot-outs, which, let’s be honest, is what most of us are going to do. Check out Conan’s “review” below…

“Sometimes the best way to solve a crime is to start a new crime.” Words to live by.

via Kotaku