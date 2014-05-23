Here’s The First Ever Review Of ‘Watch Dogs’ Courtesy Of…Conan O’Brien?

05.23.14 4 years ago

Usually Conan O’Brien tackles slightly dated games for his Clueless Gamer segments, but for the latest one he managed to get his hands on Watch Dogs, a game that isn’t even out yet. He even renders a verdict of sorts at the end, technically making this the first ever review of Watch Dogs.

The game looks like a lot of fun in the video, although Conan doesn’t seem particularly impressed with the game’s hacking mechanics — he spends most of his time crashing cars and getting into graveyard shoot-outs, which, let’s be honest, is what most of us are going to do. Check out Conan’s “review” below…

“Sometimes the best way to solve a crime is to start a new crime.” Words to live by.

via Kotaku

