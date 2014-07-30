Here’s The Single Most Unhealthy Meal You Can Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant

The CEO of Red Robin, the most ambiguous of fast food chains (not only have I never eaten at one, I don’t even know where one is), can sleep easy tonight knowing that for the first time ever, his salt-and-grease factory finished above McDonald’s and Burger King on a list.
At 3,540 calories, [a “Monster” double burger, served with “bottomless” fries and a “Monster” milk shake] is the “single unhealthiest” meal the group could find on more than 200 chain restaurant menus it reviewed for the 2014 edition of its not-very-coveted Xtreme Eating Awards. The awards go to dishes and combos especially high in calories, fat, sugar and salt. (Via)
To burn away the calories from the Monster meal, you’d have to walk for 12 hours, which is approximately how long it would take you to drive to the nearest Red Robin. “Once I’m there, I can order another one! With a diet soda, of course” — America.
I’ve eaten there. its not quite a tgif but better than a dennys or an eat and park
Wouldn’t it make more sense to compare it to ruby tuesdays? They’re both chain restaurants that focus primarily on burgers.
@Deek Ermans There is a Red Robin right next to Ruby Tuesday by me and I get them confused all the time.
That is possibly the least ringing endorsement ever issued. A chiming endorsement?
@Dan Seitz Exactly. “It’s better than starving to death, but not as good as having a nice meal and then getting the shit kicked out of you.”
Can I pick “none of the above” and just starve?
Whoa, an Eat n Park reference? I think I know what part of the country yinz are from…
Red Robin is pretty good for a chain restaurant. Comparing it to TGI Friday’s is an insult. Friday’s food is nothing but reheated garbage.
There are Red Robins everywhere, dude. I’m not exactly sure how far up your own ass you live, but I’m positive there’s a Red Robin nearby.
They recently open one in his ass
This fucker is just getting insufferable.
I’ve lived in NYC my entire life (30 years old).
I’ve never heard of Red Robin.
I’m fairly certain the only Red Robin in my state is about 8 hours north of me in, what is essentially, a facsimile of Texas. I’m sorry that you have to endure living in whatever hellscape is able to house so many Red Robins.
The most terrifying thing about Red Robin is that they are this season’s primary sponsor of the grand prize on… Project Runway. Among other prizes (a Lexus, a Samsung home entertainment center, shit products from Mary Kay), the winning designer will receive $100,000 from the company and the chance to design an “accessory” (?!?!) for Red Robin servers.
Great you get to design one of the fifty pieces of flair the servers wear.
It’s sad how low-brow the prizes and sponsors have become. They used to get cash and mentorships with the likes of Banana Republic or I.N.C. Neimans, Lord & Taylor, etc. provided the accessories for in-show challenges. Now, the lucky winner is designing a pin for a burger chain uniform and the in-show accessories are coming places like Belk (Blech), Aldo, and QVC.
The lifetime jump killed my interest in the show. That and seeing Micheal Kors brand clothing and all the horribleness of it. Like seriously if you showed a line of his clothing on Runway you’d be tossed off in the first week.
Red Robin is just a generic sit down burger joint. I prefer the local chain of Blazing Onion when I want a burger and a brew.
And fuck you for making the diet coke joke in the post you son of a bitch!
I bet the writer of this post relishes the smell of his farts
Josh tends more towards vacant staring at the way the light plays off his belly button.
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Red Robin is fucking glorious and the true Happiest Place On Earth. I will fight to my death (most likely from clogged arteries and a heart attack) to defend that glorious restaurant.
But yes, this news does not surprise me. It’s hardly fast food though. I figure something from Carls Jr is probably the top dog there.
Also I have no idea how Josh has never had one. They’re basically in every mall in America.
Probably because astronomically pretentious losers ask for nutritional information out at restaurants.
I think you’re missing the point…fast food or not.
The Royal Red Robbin Burger is fucking great.
I wish there was a Red Robbin in NYC so I could eat there every month.
I’m ready for the obligatory SI-is-not-NYC jibe, but there is a Red Robin in the Staten Island Mall.
It would be awesome for the UPROXX writers to leave NYC for a day trip every so often. Once you leave the city, in any direction mind you, there’s a Red Robin every 10 minutes. That’s across the entire country.
I’ve never seen one in person, and I’ve been all over the country. From what I can tell, if I hopped in my car right now, I’d get to the nearest one at around three in the morning. Wait, it’d be two, I’d have to cross the time zone line.
I live in Boston. The closest one to me is twenty miles away. I know because I looked it up. And it’s not like casual dining is some sort of endangered species, either, there are like six burger joints I can walk to. Admittedly, one of them is Shake Shack, but it still counts.
Why would anyone want to leave the Mecca that is NYC?! I love paying $1,800 a month for a converted closet on the fourth floor of a walk up with a communal restroom! Can’t beat the culture and food in NYC! No, I wasn’t born here, how did you know?
quite an exaggeration
Gotta love the bottomless basket of fries.
Wouldn’t that skew the final calorie count? I mean, some people (wimps) might only eat 2 or 3 pounds of frieds, but real Murican Heroes could put away at least 8-9 pounds of them.
3,540 calories isn’t even a number that those Epic Meal Time fella’s even think about. That’s like 1/12th of the base layer of one of their insane creations.
I went there one time after a Civil War reenactment, shitfaced already, and got the ghost pepper ketchup. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t spicy enough. Cool story, I know
LOL the South Park Civil War enactment episode is on right now.
I’m convinced places like Red Robin exist for tourists. You’re somewhere unfamiliar, you go to this place becausehey, it’s a national chain, you’re not taking any risks, and you’d never eat there when you were at home, but…
When I was visiting Boston I asked a local for directions to a local Ethiopian restaurant. He didn’t know where it was, but thankfully the doctor who treated me after a bunch of locals put me in a coma for wanting to eat “dahkie food” DID know where it was. It must have been my birthday because my sense of taste returned that day!
In your defense, you should have said Ethiopians are the white dark people.
@SHough610 Why were you looking for Ethiopian food in Southie?
Also, you’re giving far too much credit to the racists around here. They think Ethiopia is a clothing boutique in Dorchester.
@staubachlvr or someone who wants to know what to get before they go if they’re watching their weight.
how about Golden Corral ?
I don’t care about calories, what about the carb count? And more importantly, what percentage of the RDA of vitamins and minerals do these meals provide? An informed consumer is a healthy consumer.
Yeah, it’s a normal sit-down restaurant. No lines or drive-thrus, just a dining area and a server.
In college the “bottomless” fries thing was abused quite a bit. I mean, a dozen college kids go out and maybe 3-4 order a meal and a few order drinks. Yet everyone eats plenty of french fries.
Red Robin serves beer. Not fast food if beer be served. Arrr
There’s no Red Robin in my state. Hurr hurr!
I have been though. Mostly for the bottomless fries.
Smug alert.
seriously… i want to know what a “normal restaurant” is to the author of this post.