Here’s This Year’s Crop Of Terrible ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes

Every Halloween, we go shopping for a new costume, and every Halloween, we get to see some genuinely awful costumes actually sold as real products. And this year is no different!
Yeah, it’s not hard to guess the appeal of these costumes, but by the same token, some of these are really just beyond even the fairly low standards we hold costume manufacturers to. In fact, they’re outright lazy on the part of both designers and consumers. And worse, some of them are officially licensed. The fun of a costume is figuring out who you’ve turned into, for cryin’ out loud. Also, there are kids on my lawn.
So here’s a whole new crop of “sexy” Halloween costumes, or rather “sassy”, which is the new codeword for “skimpy” apparently. We put them next to their alleged inspirations for contrast.
You know, because a character who is actually a careful and sometimes biting satire of the insecurities of teenage girls needed to be summed up with a “sassy” costume. The best part is that this is officially licensed.
(Images courtesy of Spirit Halloween/Nickelodeon)
I don’t know. That cable-knit sweater is plenty sexy just on its own. But the hockey jersey is a nice touch.
(Images courtesy Party City/Paramount Pictures)
This actually isn’t that bad, but somebody needs to explain to costume designers that “character” hats basically look terrible at all times. Seriously, this woman looks like she just squeezed the top of her head up Pikachu’s butt, and Pikachu seems a little too happy about it.
(Images courtesy of Spirit Halloween/Nintendo)
This also is not that bad; at least you can recognize that it’s Boba Fett and it’s actually trying to look like Boba Fett. That said, though, the Lucasfilm licensing department decided to go full-on with the dork hats this year. Seriously, add a pom-pom and it’s Winterized Boba Fett.
(Images courtesy Spirit Halloween/Disney)
A quick preview of your night, for anybody who wears this: “Well, that escalated quickly.” “What?” “My junk.” Remember, ladies, a knee to the crotch to a jerk is not only justified, it’s really, really funny.
(Images courtesy of Spirit Halloween/Paramount Pictures)
This actually lines up with the character, but it’s possibly worse because this is easily the flimsiest of pop cultural pretexts for running around in a skimpy outfit. Sure, right, you’re wearing this because you’re a huge fan of Jonah Hex. Sure you are. There’s even multiple versions of this costume. Come on, if you want to run around in a skimpy outfit, just say it.
(Images courtesy Party City/Warner Home Entertainment)
You know, there does come a point when a pretext is so thin that it wears out. When it comes to sexy costumes, I think we just found it.
(Images courtesy of Spirit Halloween/Fox Television)
If your costume has to have both the T-800 emblazoned on your collarbone and “Terminator” written down the side of your arm and on your waist so people know who the wearer is supposed to be, you might want to reconsider a career in costume design.
(Images courtesy of Spirit Halloween/Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
Actually, this one is probably not new this year, but I just want to point out that this “costume” is so lazy, it doesn’t even come with the mask. It’s a Michael Myers costume without the one distinguishing feature of Michael Myers. They don’t even call it “Michael Myers”; they call it, and I’m not kidding, a “Sexy Halloween Costume”. No, they didn’t throw any quotes around Halloween. They just slapped the mask on the back and called it a day. Apply some blue paint and you have Sassy Air Conditioning Repairlady for next year!
(Images courtesy of Party City/Anchor Bay Home Entertainment)
Shouldn’t “sexy” Lumpy Space Princess be wearing a garbage bag?
Or a repurposed Fruit Of The Loom outfit.
Girl: I’m Pamela Vorhees!
Me: I don’t think the real Pamela Vorhees wears a hockey jersey with a picture of her son’s mask on it!
Girl: She would on Halloween!
I actually saw a hilarious Jason and his Mom costume one year, gender swapped. I was the only one who got it.
Sexy Robin is actually kinda sexy… until you remember that the female Robin was like 12… and then you’re a pederast.
well, this next photo of former wwe diva (and the most perfect one in the world) eve isn’t really a robin costume, but a ninja turtle costume is the exact same of a robin’s one except with a shell on its back.
[cdn.bleacherreport.net]
and by god, it is the most sexy. ever.
At least the Jonah Hex costume is timely.
But it’s missing the choker!
Blargh. I was trying to find a karate gi that I could use for a Nightman costume, and basically 99% of ladies’ martial arts costumes are SLUTTY NINJA.
I hate you, costume industry.
I know, right!?! I have been looking high and low for a male slutty ninja costume and all I can find is this black hood and an eye patch! Who needs an eye patch if you are wearing a hood… wait , that’s not an eye patch? This is supposed to cover my what now? Oh hell no…
I tried to find a decent fedora for Indiana Jones a few years ago and wound up having to spend some serious cash on a Stetson.
They’re not so terrible when I see the models wearing them.
Wait..how do we know that the sexy Halloween costume isn’t just a post-modern critique of the whole oeuvre of the sexy Halloween costume?
Because post-modern critiques are generally just self-righteous intellectual black holes from which no rational thought can escape.
Sorry, I’m a former grad student. Bitterness comes with the territory.
How to make sexy Pikachu regret their decisions immediately: Lean in and whisper, “Yes. Yes. Yes, yes, yes. I’ve wanted this for SO, SO LONG.”
My wife just made her own Boba Fett costume for a burlesque show and it’s 10 times sexier than that….
[scontent-a-ord.xx.fbcdn.net]
What’s great is the Ron Burgundy costume actually reinforces the notion that women should only get attention when they dress sexy, which is something Ron Burgundy himself would agree with.
There are only two acceptable reasons to wear a costume from Jonah Hex the movie (that came out in 2010). 1) You’re really going as Hex from the comics and 2) Everyone in your group is going as a John Malkovich character and you drew the short straw. Even the guy who had to be Humma Kavula is laughing at you.
Half of these are so terrible, my browser only downloads half the picture…
Same here.
I actually don’t mind the lumpy spaceprincess one so much because it’s not like you can find a purple trash bag to wear and cover your whole body with.
These aren’t really even that bad. The Ron Burgundy one is weird, who the fuck would get that? Why is it always Sexy Pikachu? Let’s see some sexy Squirtle. It works on so many levels.
I miss the days of Sexy Mario (or Luigi) and Sexy Gizmo.
The one time I’ll defend that loser Pikachu. I’ll give that girl my Light Ball.