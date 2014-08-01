Here’s What A Porno Looks Like Without All The Distracting Porn

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.01.14 15 Comments

A porno without any actual porn is just a high school-level production of a famous production. Someone on YouTube had the bright idea to remove all the distracting sex from a Wizard of Oz porn parody (which is called Not the Wizard of Oz, though I would’ve gone with The Wiz Gets Hard), so although you see “Sheila the Scarecrow” give another Scarecrow a smooch, you don’t witness the strawjob that follows.

The acting: flawless. Porn has been holding back pornos all these years.

PORNO WITHOUT PORN

