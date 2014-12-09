Here’s What Porn Stars Look Like Without Their Makeup

You’ll be shocked to hear this but porn stars put on lots makeup to cover up blemishes, wrinkles, scars, sores, you name it—if it doesn’t look good, there’s eyeshadow or blush to cover it up. Last year, several photos of porn stars sans makeup surfaced on the internet. It was shocking only to those who have never seen a woman in the morning and/or to men who aren’t married. You mean to tell me women don’t look like Barbie 24/7?! The nerve of those ladies!

Anyway, today, some more pics surfaced of porn stars you might be familiar with. Here you go.

Porn stars have acne? And they put bronze stuff on their boobs? Damn, I don’t even know what’s real anymore.

[Barstool]