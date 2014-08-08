Here’s Why Facebook Is Pissed At Neil DeGrasse Tyson Over GMOs

One major political debate raging on your Facebook right now is over genetically modified organisms, or GMOs. And recently, Neil DeGrasse Tyson made an effort to steer it onto a logical track. Here’s what he said, and why both sides of the GMO debate are angry at him.
So, what’d the Internet’s favorite scientist do to piss everyone off?
He posted this video:
Ew! It’s shot in portrait! I won’t watch this! Give me a thumbnail summary!
OK. DeGrasse Tyson’s argument breaks out to two very simple points: One, that there’s little difference between GMOs created in a laboratory and GMOs created using current agricultural techniques, and that both can be equally beneficial or dangerous. So we should approach it from a scientific perspective and measure the impact of each organism on the whole ecosystem, and not just randomly ban swaths of organisms or treat GMOs like they’re all cancerAIDS. He also told people to just “chill out” about it.
So he made a well-reasoned and intelligent argument that accommodates both sides and offers a logical strategy to retain the benefits of the science while limiting or eradicating the drawbacks?
Yep, in a nutshell.
So idiots on Facebook were going to go ballistic no matter what.
Pretty much, and it got so intense that DeGrasse Tyson offered up a lengthier explanation laying out his points in more detail, and noting his perspective was apolitical.
Just how political is this debate?
A rather telling summary of just how stupid the GMO debate has gotten is this rather telling quote from Mother Jones:
The post is still pretty pro-GMO, in the end. But it certainly has many more shades of gray.
But doesn’t changing an organism using agricultural techniques take thousands of years?
Not particularly, actually, and certainly not on any unrealistic timeline for the overall human race. We managed to screw up dogs something fierce in less than a century, for example, and if you want a plant example, it took less than a decade for marijuana growers to create a far more potent bud by crossbreeding… and can go the other direction in less than a year. It does depend on the organism and what techniques can be ethically used, but scientifically speaking, the only essential difference is time.
And realistically, much of what you hear about GMOs created in a lab, and the laws that apply to them, is based on ignorance and misinformation. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a problem, just that the problem is very different and has far different contours than the dumb-ass political debate people on both sides are trying to drag DeGrasse Tyson into.
In short, being concerned about GMOs makes sense. There are very real scientific and ethical questions that the rational pro- and anti- segments of the GMO debate agree have not been adequately addressed.
But ask yourself this. Who do you trust more to have a balanced view on a matter of scientific ethics: an actual scientist, or the guy typing about Monsanto in all-caps?
NDG is an astrophysicist. And a rather brilliant one. And when he speaks on that subject, people should listen and believe. It is a fallacy to thus believe that this brilliant astrophysicist is brilliant as to all things science. This is his opinion. Agree or disagree. But that he is brilliant in his field, and brilliant all around, does not mean his opinion on GMOs is particularly well-educated or meaningful. And that’s said after he does a brilliant job of not over-extending and trying to discuss things he doesn’t know; he sticks to a simple, logical argument that makes a great deal of sense.
“It is a fallacy to thus believe that this brilliant astrophysicist is brilliant as to all things science.”
Fair, but if you ask the vast majority of genomicists they’ll say about the same thing.
Actually it’s not. The fact that he is a brilliant scientist shows that he actually is experienced in the scientific method. It doesn’t matter if it’s another discipline. He knows how to seperate bullshit from fact, how to see which research is good and which is propaganda, which sides offer an informed opinion and which don’t and so on
So yes. While it’s not a 100% guarantuee his opinion based on his background and who he is as a person is FAR FAR FAR more trusworthy then literally the entire internet and the vast majority of propaganda speakers and hippies on both sides
He always sticks to a simple, logical argument no matter what he’s talking about. He knows his audience. I believe that he knows much more than me on the topic. But I also believe he knows much more than the people on my Facebook feed sharing articles about why GMO’s are bad.
without gmo’s we couldn’t feed the planet.
without gmo's we couldn't feed the planet.
I tell people all the time who say they are anti-gmo… Ok so you are ok with about 1/3rd of the world to die from hunger? It is ok if you do just be honest about it
Exactly this. Especially about Honeycrisp apples.
Or to a lesser extent: sweet corn
Honeycrisp Apples have ruined other apples for me. Simply the best apple available. Almost worth the 3-4 dollar a pound price.
Braeburn apples are the best apple accidentally made on a farm without knowing it was happening.
god dammit I love apples.

Crossbreeding is different than the lab process for GMOs. People seem to have a hard time understanding this. I also like how the Whole Foods crowd enjoys NDT’s takedowns of conservative world views using science but can’t get over their own emotion-based opinions when he uses the same process.
“I also like how the Whole Foods crowd enjoys NDT’s takedowns of conservative world views using science but can’t get over their own emotion-based opinions when he uses the same process.”

“Crossbreeding is different than the lab process for GMOs.” That’s not entirely accurate. Perhaps all the middle steps in-between that actually produce them are different, but the purpose and end result are the same. The purpose is to give organism A the traits of Organism B, and the end result is Organism A has the traits of Organism B.

As a former Wholefoods employee I can tell you that both customers and most of the people that work there are frightened to death of GMO’s. Than almost all of them head outside for a cigarette
Damnit. Hit post to soon. Per the above article, liberals can have as tenuious a relationship with science as your average fundamentalist.

Still want tomacco.
WHERES MY GODDAMN TOMACCO?
You sir are asking the right questions!
That is a great Simpson’s episode.
When the cows get into the crops and start going crazy off of it is hilarious.
I have a feeling people will comment without reading the link to NDT’s follow-up about the video, so to save us time wasted from dealing with people only commenting on the video content, I’m going to include it here:
******GMO: follow-follow-up***** August 6th, 2014
Interesting to see the range of reaction to my GMO remarks. One blog proclaimed “Tyson tells Liberals to Chill Out”. When in fact I never mentioned anything about politics or political affiliations at all. Other blogs proclaimed that I supported GMOs, asking if I was paid by Monsanto. And in other places, the reaction could only be described as virulent.
I maintain the sense, thrust, and meaning of my comments.
In fact — apart from my “chill out” quip in the video, which clearly deserved further explanation — I didn’t really vote one way or another on GMOs. You want to distinguish how genes are modified? Okay, then label everything, and create two subcategories of GMO. One that indicates laboratory and one that indicates agriculture. I said this explicitly in my Facebook post.
Furthermore, I never said GMOs were safer or more dangerous. I implied that if you think GMO-laboratory is **inherently** more dangerous to human life than GMO-agriculture you are simply wrong. They both can be bad for the environment. They both can be less healthy. They both can disrupt the local flora and fauna. But both methods wield an awesome power to improve food in every way that matters to humans: yields, appearance, vitamin content, sweetness, resistance to insects, resistance to weather extremes, and so forth.
As in all new foods, transgenic or otherwise, they should be tested for safety. [how many times do I need to say that?] And they should be tested for their effect on the environment. If the regulatory system is failing at this then it should be modified. And if the tests indicate a risk to the health of some humans and a benefit to others, then this should appear on the labeling. By the way, we already do this for peanuts, to protect people from peanut allergies. But there’s no talk of banning them.
I note, of course, that we don’t do this for wheat – a fully domesticated, genetically modified food. Yet many people suffer from wheat (gluten) allergies. Meanwhile foods that contain gluten display no explicit warnings at all. You just know that you’re not supposed to buy and eat that baguette if you suffer from this condition.
Imagine if today, scientists showed you the Aurochs Wild Ox, and said — “Give us time. In just a few years, we will genetically modify this wild animal, turning it into a different sub species whose sole purpose is to provide vast quantities of milk for humans to drink. They will produce 10x as much milk as did the original animal. But they will require vast grasslands to sustain. And some of you will get sick because you won’t be able to digest the lactose. But no need to label this fact. People will just figure this out on their own. The rest of you will be fine. We’ll call the result a Holstein Milk Cow.”
What would anti GMO-laboratory people say this story? Would they embrace it or reject it? Of course, over the past 10,000 years, this is exactly what we’ve done to that Ox – or whatever is the agreed-upon origin of the domesticated Cow. Call it GMO-agriculture. If you reject GMOs you fundamentally reject it all.
Finally, I found it odd that people presumed I was taking sides. As an educator, my priority is to make sure people are informed — accurately and honestly. For the purposes of general enlightenment, but especially before drawing policy or legislation that could affect us all.
I have nothing more to add. Or to subtract. On to other topics for me.
-Neil deGrasse Tyson
Food paranoids are so hilarious. The gluten sky is falling and frankenfood will mutate us into giant ants. And it doesn’t matter how many millions are saved from starvation by GMOs, the chemtrails and vaccines will still give them cancer and autism.
FYI he didn’t post the original video. He addressed how it came to be in his first Facebook follow-up on 8/5.

If it’s something my family is up in arms about, it’s probably fine or completely non-existent.
But…but…but MONSANTO IS DANGEROUS! Isn’t it? I don’t really know. I’m legitimately asking.
They aren’t so bad for making superplants so much as they are bad for bringing lawsuits against people who have the farm next to them and the superplants start to spread into the neighbor’s field through no fault of anyone(except perhaps sort of monsanto). People freak out about stupid shit when there are plenty of real things to be upset about.
It’s a FACT that glyphosate [Roundup] is less toxic than table salt! It has been added as a food enhancer for years with NO meaningful negative results. Kind of like MSG. The same on growing plants. The GMO’s are bred to withstand massive amounts of glyphosate which kills the forking bugs that eat the crops. Therefore, more people get food. Fewer people starve. Monsanto owns the patents to the GMO food [which won’t reseed itself] so they actually own all the food in the world but….SO WHAT? What the hell’s the difference? Someone’s going to own it, why not them?
@Reggie Romero Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide. Yes GMO’s are being bred to resist it, but it has nothing to do with insect control. Glyphosate resistant crops can be sprayed to kill the weeds growing among the crop much more cheaply and efficiently than paying a lot of labor to go out and hand pull those weeds. Even with spot treatment using backpack sprayers, the risk of chemical drift damaging your crop is far too great to risk.
All that being said, no farm is going to use roundup to kill their pests. That’s on par with using a .44 as a flyswatter. It’s going to work, but insecticides are much better tools for the job. The active ingredient in an herbicide is completely different than what you’d find in a insecticide. Yes, bugs can die from roundup, but it’s more luck of the draw than the intended effect.
Your heart is in the right place, but your science is a little off. That’s all. Less people starving is always good.
I don’t mind GMOs as a concept. It does allow for more food to be produced for our growing populations. I do have a problem with how the companies that create these GMOs conduct themselves and try to patent food, but that is more of a problem with US patent laws then anything else.
Lab created GMOs are a great solution to some of the worlds problems, but the nature of business fucks it all up.
don’t use science to provide more food
should we not use science to combat diseases as well?
An actual scientist is using logic, but the guy yelling in all-caps is yelling in all-caps.
MONSANTO WAS ROBBED OF THE WORST COMPANY IN AMERICA CROWN!


I’d been saying the same thing about GMOs for the last couple of years. Although not as elegantly, but with many more f-bombs than my man Neil. We’ve been GMO’ing crops and animals for a very long time all this stuff isn’t new, just more efficient. Do we need to be careful? Of course we do (Jurassic Park anyone), but it’s nothing that we should wholesale ban or fear.
Glyphosate resistant GMO’s are perfectly safe. The Glyphosate that kills the bugs degenerates into harmless nitrocarbons and water.
We just need someone to make the claim that GMOs are giving autism to honeybees and we’ll have finally achieved the Dumb Facebook Mom Singularity.
I know it’s only 9:30am, but I feel confident that this is the funniest thing I’ll read on the internet today.
well it’s not the GMO’s, but it is the pesticides created by the same companies creating GMO’s that are killing bees:
It’s not the PROCESS of genetic modification that bothers me. It’s the fact that they are trying to genetically modify foods to grow pesticides from the inside out, so that you’re forced to eat poison. It’s the fact that they want to genetically modify apples to grow plastic skins, so you’re forced to eat carcinogens. There IS a problem with genetic modification, when you modify it to introduce poisons.
The ideas behind GMO crops are the same that plant breeders have been working towards ever since people figured out how to breed plants. “This crop seems to resist cold/pests/drought stress. This crop over here is heartier/tastier/high yield. How can we get the best characteristics in to one plant?”
All the rest of that stuff is fear-mongering. For the record, I work in agricultural field research here at a southern university and I know of what I speak.
@Lobster Mobster Well, only diseases that we have to worry about. I’m sure if Rob Smithson was a starving farmer this Ecosystems 101 would go away pretty quick.
I’m more concerned about companies trying to patent these changes and force people to only grow their product or saying you can’t use the seeds your drop produces. Just look at soy beans to see it’s gone too far in areas.
My difficulty with this is that his premise that “there’s little difference between GMOs created in a laboratory and GMOs created using current agricultural techniques” has been shown to be completely incorrect.
@Rob Smithson What do you eat that comes out of an ecosystem?
Let’s be honest here: The anti-GMO movement is pushed forward by a bunch of people who have no idea what they’re talking about and could care less about GMOs. The reason they are opposed to GMOs is because most of the advances in genetic modification of food organisms are coming from companies like Monsanto and Cargill. The people pushing this movement hate these huge corporations and hate how much control and influence they have in our food supply, and they are driving anti-GMO sentiment to try to reduce that control and influence. Also, the nature of GMOs makes it very easy to scare idiots about it (OMG IT’S NOT NATURAL!!!!). I understand the point of what they are doing, but I disagree with their methods. Honesty is always the best policy.
What NDT said is 100% correct. The backlash against him comes from the fact that a large portion of his biggest fans come from the same groups pushing this faux-science anti-GMO agenda (i.e., the political left), and they feel betrayed by his honesty.