Here’s Your First Look At Katie Cassidy As The New Black Canary On ‘Arrow’

Pretty much from the first episode, we knew this was going to happen. And now, it has; Laurel is officially hitting the streets as the Black Canary, and the CW has shown us how she’s going to look.
As first covered by the Hollywood Reporter, we can see they’re going with, well, about what you’d expect:
…Why is she wearing garters over her clothes? Are they tactical garters? Our own Robo Panda took one look at the buckles and stated, “Thanksgiving ‘sexy pilgrim’ cosplay came early.”
All that said, we knew this was coming and if nothing else, the show hasn’t been shy about showing Laurel earning it. Her first voyage into vigilantism ended with an absolutely brutal asskicking which was frankly pretty realistic. And we guess it’s no goofier than Ollie’s guyliner disguise, so it’s got that going for it, at least. We won’t have to wait long to see this look in action, either; the CW has confirmed it’ll debut on the tenth episode of this season.
I like it, I know people are all “Lol final fantasy” I like that she’s basically not just tossing on Sarah’s outfit of “here are my boobs”.
It is a nice touch that it’s different, I agree. The wig’s throwing me a bit, though, even if it is DC canon.
Sarah wore a wig too despite having blonde hair, its the one thing they aren’t deviating from the Black Canary thing with.
My first thought was, it looked better on Trinity in the Matrix.
Hopefully it looks better on the show.
@Kenny Powers LONGMIRE NOOOOOOO!
(Seriously. That’s Longmire getting shot in the head there.)
So. Many. Buckles. Did Rob Liefeld design this?
Her proportions are realistic and she’s not wearing a bikini, so no. Maybe Joe Mad.
Additionally you can see her feet.
Laurel better make a joke about it taking her forever to fasten and undo all those buckles.
Oliver and Roy are like “we’ll just meet you there when you finish fastening all your buckles.”
Uhh Roy doesn’t have anything to talk about with his weird hot topic stitching.
Liefeld was more of a pouch guy than a buckle guy.
Don’t they store all of their costumes on mannequins and never just hangers? My sister informs me it takes forever to get clothes on and off mannequins. So it would take the entire team forever to get ready for a mission.
Why isn’t she holding the billy club correctly in the first pic?
Why does she never leave her apartment? Seriously, I’m actually starting to wonder if they’ve just trapped the actress on that set or something.
Her apartment is always under attack, too! She must have a contractor on retainer.
I love exposed brick as much as the next guy but girl’s gotta move!
Also, she sucks and I hate this plot development.
I think perhaps Edward scissorhands wants his costume back. And hot topic wants its cheap wig back. And black canary wants her dignity back.
Too soon. She can barely throw a punch and she already got the uniform? Three other actress is much better, more attractive and actually has some chemistry with Amell.
NNNOOOOO.gif
Let me help you out there.
I notice her tits aren’t falling out like her sister’s were. That battle corset Sarah wore honestly bugged the shit out of me.
what you people got against cleavage?
There is no cleveage because Katie Cassidy has “far apart titties”
no. watch the scribbler. watch it!
@DEVO …I got Scribbler on my to do list. If this chick is down for some nudity, she’s okay in my book!!
Your move Willa Holland…
Flash has a talking Ape. Arrow has Laurel with a night stick.
To be fair, Grodd hasn’t talked yet.
I’ll allow it….
No. Barbara is definitely the new worst. Trust me, I loathe Laurel a lot (too fun to say) but Barbara causes a sort of homicidal ‘itch’ that I haven’t felt since Carl first donned Rick’s hat in WD.
Can we have a intelligence squared debate on this? Laurel is still way worse, I mean half of what made Barbara so bad was really Montoya’s fault (creepy stalkerish break ins)
Now if things continue on their current trajectory season 3 Barbara may very well be worse than Season 3 Laurel. But Laurels long history of just fucking everything up has to count for something.
If they wan’t me not hate Laurel they have their work cut out for them. Just fake punching some stunt men will not redeem the character. Then she will simply be the horrible albatross around the neck of the show that can throw a punch, not pro-active heroine.
Sssssshhhh. You know you can’t bring up the H-word around Laurel, for chrissakes.
Laurel becomes Speedy not Black Canary???
Forget being stealthy. I bet she jingles when she walks.
Does she look better this year? I thought she looked good first season, and then got weird looking last year, but back to not,although this year. Also, fan of the outfit.
Where is the cleavage? Where are the fishnets? This is am outrage!
So, I’m half a season behind on Arrow right now.
I just want to say that Katie Cassidy has done such a shitty job, it never even dawned on me that she would end up being Black Canary.
Holy shit, this bullshit.
/flips tables
UGHHHHHHH
Katie Cassidy just made me hate Black Canary. Unbelievable.
It should have been you Laurel! She’s the worst. R.I.P. Sarah.
Jesus, ugh. Why are they trying to make her character more integral to the plot and not less? Also, the replacement for a highly trained assassin is a girl who started boxercising a few weeks ago? C’mon, at least Roy had some crazy super soldier serum to explain how he required no real training.
Roy knows parkour and freerunning… the dude was basically a lethal weapon even before the serum.
I guess I’m asking too much to expect a Canary Cry, aren’t I?
I’m a little late to the party here, but something’s been bugging me about all this… back in Season 1, maybe like three episodes in, didn’t some local tough guys come into the club and start muscling Tommy around and then Laurel showed up and got all The Next Karate Kid on their asses?!
I even think they made a little quip about how she knows how to beat people up cause her dad’s a cop. Or is that scene just all in my head?
No, you’re correct. Not only that, in season one, she actually beat the everloving crap out of a couple of mobs mooks. Apparently being an alkie destroyed her fighting skills.
Thanks Dan. Continuity wise, that’s dumb, but it’s definitely the right move.
I think Barbara is being written off as they are introducing a new love interest for Gordon, so this argument is about to become a moot point.
My guess, Gordon finds out Barb is preggers and kicks her out. Cause that’s how I’d handle it.
Nothing you say will change my mind. I refute all logic!