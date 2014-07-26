Here’s Your First Look At Wonder Woman From ‘Batman V. Superman’

Zack Snyder and the cast of Batman V. Superman flew in for Warner Bros. Comic-Con presentation and made quite the impact during their short stay on the stage.
Not only did they update everyone on the film, Snyder shared some footage from the movie featuring the new look for Batman. From First Showing:
Footage shows Batman, with eyes lit up in his Batsuit, turning on the Bat signal (new design for the logo). Bass is pounding, rain pouring, darkness. The Bat signal shines in the sky, and suddenly Superman appears in the middle of the light. His eyes begin glowing red, staring down at Batman. Batman stares back. EPIC! That’s all.
He brings out Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman – just to bring them out on stage. But then they have to leave and go right back to filming.
And then they were off! But Snyder wasn’t fully finished with the surprises, tweeting out the first full look at Wonder Woman in her costume. Let the debate over this costume choice begin!
(Via First Showing / Zack Snyder)
Debate?? The costume and Gal Gadot look equal parts badass and awesome.
Let me get this started before the Fanboiz do…she’s too skinny
all joking aside, I like it and I think this movie may be Zack Synder’s magnum opus
I keep hearing that Too Skinny argument, I would like to know how many people making that argument have actually seen Wonder Woman since the 50s. Also Gal is roughly the same size Linda Carter was back when the TV show was on.
Methinks dem thighs look plenty powerful.
She isn’t nearly the same size as Lynda Carter. You should go back and check that out. She doesn’t look strong to me. I love the outfit. The costume. The boots. I’m missing some muscles. Not huge ones just some sort of definition. Although she’s just standing there so hopefully in the movie she’ll be badass.
So only Ronda Rousey/Gina Carano/actually physically strong women are allowed to play Wonder Woman? I’m not going to stand here and pretend that Gadot was cast for any reason other than that she’s awfully nice to look at, but why does Wonder Woman have to be a certain body type? Especially since, y’know, she get her strength from SUPERPOWERS, not muscles.
They showed a staring contest? So this is going to be Twilight with spandex?
Spandex? More like full-body armor.
@Biff Yes this movie will be the very first time ever that Batman has been brooding. I mean I know he’s usually such a chipper fellow.
Her arms look noticeably more muscular. But fuck that ugly color scheme.
There was no color in Man of Steel, either. That makes it gritty and dark and SERIOUS.
If Zack Snyder has to rely on drab colors for his movies to be taken seriously, then they shouldn’t be taken seriously.
Remember when we were kids and movies and comics were fun to look at?
I honestly figured it was the shitty lighting so who can tell what the actual colors are.
Since this looks to be set in an active volcano at night, I cannot wait to see them fight generic CG lava monsters.
I stand corrected. I missed that she’s standing on broken pieces of reinforced concrete.
More citywide disaster porn. Super.
I’m hoping she fights crab-people.
@Martin You ever read a comic set in a city before? Metropolis has been damn near leveled like 30 times, Gotham has been utterly destroyed several times, Marvel New York loses around 10 city blocks every other Tuesday. When Super Heroes and Villains are around cities get wrecked, that’s just how it is.
It looks good other than Zach Snyder’s color pallet. The costume otherwise looks great.
Not sure how to do the word cross-out on this site, but if I didI would’ve put:
“It looks good other than HOLLYWOOD’S color pallet”
Fixed.
Passable Xena Cosplay on a cute skinny chick.
But you didn’t tell us whether you would do her or not!
@cyber Pilate , i guess it would depend on her personality, maybe she’s funny or something.
you couldn’t just say “Sepia”?
I cannot see an issue here fanboys. Looks like Wonder Woman. You know what else? If you can do better than Sack Synder why not grow Zack and go out into the world and make a WW movie. Lol. Not going to happen is it! THAT GOES FOR ALL OF YOU SLOBS!
It would be difficult to get the rights to the character.
@lowcalcalzonezone They settled the rights issues a couple years ago.
She could get it…
“She looks like she is wearing a ‘slutty gladiator’ customer for Halloween.”
-what my girlfriend said when I showed her the picture.
For that reason alone I question their choice of making it brown. Red and Gold for magic armor is fine. Brown for real armor makes sense, but this ain’t that.
I feel like they’re trying to make the DC universe a little more “realistic” like the Nolan movies, but they’re going to have to embrace the insanity if they want to really run with this.
@Mechakisc I agree. The choice to go full brown/bronze is questionable when there are better color options. Heck, making it silver would be fine.
In the end, though, that’s my first thought. I really need to see video of the costume in action to get a better take. Or at least an actual movie still and not some photoshopped comic book cover.
This image is Zack Snyder’s middle finger to dumbfuck internet fanboys everywhere.
My only complaint: from this angle, it looks like she’s wearing high heels.
Oh, she is.
Dude, if ordinary human dancers can go out and tap and leap and pound the stage for hours every week in high production Broadway plays? A fictional character can kick some ass in a pair of wedge heels.
All I’m saying is that some gladiator sandals would’ve looked just as nice and would function better as a shoe than an arched clog that gives women raptor haunches.
Meh. Needs more bewbs. Looks too much like Xena Warrior Princess.
My favorite heroine is Power Girl, because her character is the best.
Meh. You’re a misogynist.
@BurnsyFan66 Yes, her character, that’s why all the fan boys lost their shit when they removed the tit window from her costume, character.
Meh. I’m a realist. Nobody loves WW cause she flies an invisible jet.
relevant: [www.youtube.com]
@BurnsyFan66 She hasn’t flown a jet since the Silver age and everything in DC was retarded in the silver age, this was the era that brought us Rainbow Batman and Superman’s ability to randomly make miniature clones of himself along with the 92 other randomly occurring powers he had at that time.
Ok. This sounds kinda fucking awesome.
The design is nice, she looks the part, but like others have pointed out, the lack of color is killing me.
“Bass is pounding, rain pouring, darkness.”
DARKNESS!
NO PARENTS!
sad batman is sad.
Lol! You win, cyber
I really like this. I’m glad its not campy. can we get him to direct a moon knight movie?
Needs more shades of red and blue in there, but overall not bad.
Kinda looks like Kim K. I always thought she was gonna be sick and this kinda looks like she will be.
Doesn’t look anywhere near as bad as I expected, but that’s with her standing by herself. Put her in proximity to Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck and she’ll immediately appear tiny.
And I agree with everyone. Using some of the color palette would be pretty cool.
Yea, that’s a real problem. Not like they mastered forced perspective a few hundred years before they invented the camera or anything so there’s no possible way they could make a person or an object appear larger than they are.
Not really. [oyster.ignimgs.com]
That is the least of the issue that this is going to be a dark, dreary, mindless piece of disaster porn shit with no internal consistency.
@Martin How about we wait to see the movie before deciding if its gonna suck. I know crazy idea. I still remember back when everyone thought Green Lantern was gonna be great just because Ryan Reynolds knew the GL oath and we all know how well that turned out.
You know what else they mastered a long time ago? Casting people who somewhat physically resemble the characters that you want them to play.
And no, I’m pretty sure not a single damn person thought that Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern was going to be good.
@josh wilkinson There is no universe where people thought Green Lantern was going to be great.
My position is based on simple deductive reasoning: Man of Steel, Zack Snyder, David Goyer, and DC for the last … fifteen? years suck balls, and they cast a model to play Wonder Woman. This is going to be a giant pile of shit, and fanboys like you will love them for it because you have no taste, no concern for internal logic, and no respect for the craft of cinema.
@josh wilkinson One more thing: This movie is going to be based on Dark Knight Returns, an influential comic in 1986 that now looks incompetent and needlessly mean, and was an omen of how shitty Frank Miller really is as a storyteller. Also ignoring that DKR was a what if the Silver Age, Adam West Batman became an asshole because the 80s sucked. It means nothing when Man of Steel Superman is already an asshole and Batman is based on the “dark and gritty” Nolan trilogy where he was never anything but a grim, brooding asshole.
@Thanksgiving Chimp Jaimie Alexander, Alexandra Daddario, Gina Carano, Noomi Rapace, Adrianne Palicki, Michelle Rodriguez.
You know, just anyone who isn’t waif thin and wouldn’t get knocked over by a strong breeze.
@Martin One: Chillax. You’re sounding like a bitter asshole. Two: Yes, there was a period of time when people thought Ryan Reynolds was going to be a good Hal Jordan. It was before the film was released.
@Doctor Professor Jamie Alexander will never be Wonder Woman, even before the casting of Gal. I doubt Marvel would let her go and be a part of the DC trinity. Even though Maria Hill voiced Wonder Woman in The Lego Movie, animation is a different beast.
@tetrisdork
Bullshit. No one ever thought that.
@tetrisdork
That is beside the point, anyway. The erroneous comment was that Green Lantern was going to be a good movie because Reynolds knew the oath, which again, is something no one ever thought.
Bets on whether or not she’ll be referred to as Wonder Woman in the film?
I think that the costume looks great. Also, I loved Man of Steel and am excited to see this. That is all.
Where’s the whip?
Lasso…
The Lasso of Truth isn’t grim and gritty enough for this muddled-looking turd.
@Martin While I can appreciate your overwhelming dedication to being utterly negative about this movie, if you’ll kindly look at her right hip, you’ll see the lasso in question.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
OH, FUCK. That’s her lasso? That means the strips coming off her swimsuit to slightly cover her hips, except if she moves, are even shorter than I realized.
This makes it much better.
I’m betting this is pre-WW. The colors will come later.
All brown sucks. Zak Snyder sucks. Gal Gadot is still awesome.
Just reinforced mine and almost everyone else’s belief she is not the right build for WW. This looks like a random cosplay chick pulled out of a convention to play a role in a multi-million dollar movie. Acting chops or not, half of the role for WW is actually filling out the costume. If that sounds sexist then sue me.
Is is a code word for her tits aren’t big enough?
Nah just her frame in general.
[img11.hostingpics.net]
For a balanced perspective I follow a few unbalanced people on Twitter and damentalists have been raging about Gal Gadot today. She’s a lioness or something. What that has to do with their brothers and sisters getting obliterated, your god of choice* only knows?
*choice? Yeah.
I think the best one was her The New 52 dark red and blue-black. Her chest-plate, belt and tiara were also changed from gold to a platinum or sterling silver color.
Needle is a more formidable sword that that fucking toothpick.
Wow. Looking at this photo, I’m 100% onboard with Gal Gadot as an Amazon warrior princess. [twitter.com]