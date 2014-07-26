Here’s Your First Look At Wonder Woman From ‘Batman V. Superman’

Zack Snyder and the cast of Batman V. Superman flew in for Warner Bros. Comic-Con presentation and made quite the impact during their short stay on the stage.

Not only did they update everyone on the film, Snyder shared some footage from the movie featuring the new look for Batman. From First Showing:

Footage shows Batman, with eyes lit up in his Batsuit, turning on the Bat signal (new design for the logo). Bass is pounding, rain pouring, darkness. The Bat signal shines in the sky, and suddenly Superman appears in the middle of the light. His eyes begin glowing red, staring down at Batman. Batman stares back. EPIC! That’s all. He brings out Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman – just to bring them out on stage. But then they have to leave and go right back to filming.

And then they were off! But Snyder wasn’t fully finished with the surprises, tweeting out the first full look at Wonder Woman in her costume. Let the debate over this costume choice begin!

