Hey, Look, There’s Another Loot Cave In ‘Destiny’

Previously, we talked about how the Loot Cave was shut down by Bungie, and what that said about the company and its approach to its own game. But we may as well have just posted the above video and been done with it.
Yeeeeep, as found by Kotaku, it’s yet another place where you can stand still and shoot enemies in the face to farm loot every six seconds. It’s on Earth, it’s pretty easy to find if you know the map pretty well, and it will probably be nerfed along with the alleged loot improvements in the next patch. Of course, the leveling system is still busted so your progression will depend entirely on playing the same missions over and over again, or fighting in the Crucible hoping for the occasional drop, or grinding prestige for the Horde… sorry, sorry, flashbacks.
I will give Bungie credit for making their patchnotes funny; apparently the Cryptarch was threatened with a sack of doorknobs if he didn’t start making with the good loot. Still, this is the last week Destiny can enjoy any lack of competition; Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor hits PC and next-gen consoles this week, and the advance word is surprisingly good for what looked like an Assassin’s Creed knock-off. We’ll see if anybody is still knocking around the Tower after that game drops.
the funny thing is going on the rooster teeth channel most anything thy talk about is how great this game is
It took me about 4 days to become level 20 and been level 24 for about 2 weeks
Ugh. Loot caves aren’t even a profitable way to play. Pick a few easy bounties and go do the Daily and weekly high-level strikes. Significantly more profitable.
And I know, because I spent hours at the old cave and even tried this new one a few days ago (it’s not nearly as cool or easy as the old one)
True dat. The best use for the loot cave is to shore up rares until you hit 24. Maybe get a few powers in your subclass unlocked. After that… you should be grinding for vanguard and crucible marks.
What I dislike is that the subclasses for Warlock and Titans are basically pointless since you cannot openly communicate with folks so your buffs do not work properly. I think that is why you see 90% Hunters.
Nah, both subclasses are fine. Sunsingers provide passive boosts to everyone and defender titans are like the best bros ever. A good defender can keep a team alive through anything the game can throw at you. The reason hunters are popular is because the bladedancer subclass is straight up game breaking.
Destiny’s population seems to have peaked for the near term. The Crucible is the only part of the game that still seems to have a lot of players. Everywhere else is a bit of a ghost town, especially in areas where there are no bounties. You might see the occasional low level character, but it usually belongs to someone who has a grimoire score north of a thousand (for non-Destiny players, what this indicates is a player who has started a new character after having played the game a while).
Destiny is not dead by any means. There are still a lot of people playing, and there probably will be throughout the rest of the year (I’m, generously, assuming the DLC that drops in December is worth it, feel free to adjust your expectations accordingly). I just have a feeling that unless Bungie steps it up with the content this ten year plan of theirs won’t survive into mid January.