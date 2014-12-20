A High School Student In Upstate New York Fought To Pose With Her Rifle In A Yearbook Photo

From the creativity demonstrated by young South Koreans, to angry high school students in Utah, yearbook photos are the
worst best thing ever. For reasons adults are no longer able to fathom, these annual portraits present awkward adolescents across the known world with their one opportunity to either shine or be sh*t. This is probably why high school senior Rebekah Rorick of upstate New York decided to pose with her dog and her hunting rifle. ‘Mericuh.
The difference this time around, According to News 10 ABC in Albany, is that Rorick had to fight for her God-given right to bear arms in the photograph:
Rorick held a rifle in her left hand in the image. As a result, the photo was refused by the Broadalbin-Perth High School yearbook committee.
“And I was like, ‘Why?’ And they are like, ‘Because there’s a gun in it.’ And I’m like, ‘But it’s a hunting rifle. I’m wearing camo. I have my dog with me,'” Rorick explained. “I was ready to cry. I didn’t know what I was going to do. The only thing I thought to do was address it.”
Rorick and her dad took her case to the Board of Education Monday night and argued the portrait was no different than many other senior portraits because it highlighted student interests. They also presented a 2012 yearbook photo of a past senior holding a rifle with a deer.
The father and daughter won their appeal, allowing Rorick’s photo to be included in the high school yearbook. Since she wasn’t holding the rifle in a “malicious manner,” as Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson told News 10 ABC, it didn’t fall under the school’s policies regarding weapons.
Go democracy! Huzzah appeals! America, f*ck yeah! However, Tomlinson et al. may want to do something about Rorick’s penchant for the word “like.” It’s, like, totally annoying.
Yearbooks are still a thing?
Of course they are. Why the hell do you think they would have stopped?
@Doctor Professor Because Facebook exists.
not everyone has facebook/ cares what EVERYONE is up to.
Just like not EVERYONE signed my year book.
Facebook ≠ yearbook
I’m not sure why it’s a problem a kid who’s into something can’t be proud.
It’s not like she’s waving pistols above her head or standing in the middle of Krogers’ with her AR-15 at low ready.
What’s her loving hunting have anything to do with school though? I’m proud of the amount I can jack-off but I didn’t expect the yearbook to post a picture of me mid-stroke. Why can’t MY passions be included?
When did kids start having their yearbook pictures taken outside of school? This wasn’t a problem when everyone had that same pose with their hands on a newel post.
… And with a laser light show background
When I was a senior in high school, we had to go get our own senior pictures done. That was over 10 years ago. Every other school picture was in the school.
Who the fuck uses comic sans in a yearbook?
high schoolers. when it is absolutely, unarguably inexcusable: for grown-ass adults, using Comic Sans for the #EricGarner “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts.
what. the fuck. is that.
That scarf she is wearing in the video is stupid. There I said it.
I’ll bet she had to cover up a giant hickey.
My high school got around this mess by requiring all photos to look the same, with no “props”. Looks better, no drama.
