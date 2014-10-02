These Two Female Teachers Were Arrested For Having A Threesome With A Student In Louisiana

Two teachers from Destrehan High School in Louisiana were arrested yesterday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old male student. Shelley Dufresne, 32, and Rachel Respess, 24, were charged with “carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile,” according to WDSU, which is a fancy way of saying, “Threesome, they had a threesome.”
Investigators confirmed Wednesday afternoon that all three reportedly were together at the residence until early morning hours of Sept 13. The house belonged to Respess and is the only incident authorities are looking into at this time. (Via)
School administrators became aware of the incident when the male student bragged to his buddies about what happened, which, c’mon. You never kiss and tell. You also never sleep with someone who’s underage, but that should be obvious. Also, it’s been reported that videos and photos from the alleged threesome may exist. Oops!
Anyway, not to brag, but I was known as the Threesome Kid in high school. Yup, I could eat THREE cafeteria hamburgers at the same time. No big whoop.
Cue the South Park adult males.
“Niiiiice.”
Didn’t even read the article, just saw the banner and thought the same thing.
lucky guy
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I was born 40 years too soon.
Self actualization at 16 is so rare these days.
Way to fuck up a sweet thing, broham.
I’m going to throw some sage words of wisdom to any young man out their lucky enough to be having, or going to have, sex with at least one or more of their teachers.
KEEP YOU FUCKING MOUTH SHUT !!!
The hot teacher always gets busted, and you stop fucking, because you told a friend. Shut your mouth, can continue to fuck until you go to college, then continue to keep your mouth shut and let some other lucky gent have a chance.
Sit down, son. This isn’t easy for me to say, and I suspect it’s going to be tough for you to hear to. Here goes… You’ve peaked. You’ve peaked at 16. Your life will never ever get any better than it has already. You might as well just walk off into the dessert. Game over man.
Great. Now I’m hungry for dessert.
Sounds like these three got their desserts.
I was about to say the same thing @Robert DeNeato. Your sex life is over now, 16 year old.
He still have a chance of foursome with his boss` wife and his twin daughters later in his life !
@Martin Marchev I created an account to congratulate you on your obscure “End of Days” reference. Fucking Gabriel Byrne.
@Martin Marchev….. having never seen the movie(?) your referring to, I must ask…. the boss’ twin daughters or the kids twin daughters? This being Louisiana I have to ask…
So, I just happened to glace back at this comment (because of my ego…) and I have to apologize. I typed it on a Blackberry keyboard. I know the difference between “to” and “too”. Also, I understand the subtle distinction between “desert” and “dessert”. Fuck. I am so so sorry…
I really missed out going to Catholic school. All we had were old nuns and pedophile teachers.
Where were these students when I was teaching
+2
Any teacher that sleeps with an underage student is an idiot, all moral/ethical shit aside.
But this case fascinates me. I can understand one teacher and one student getting caught up in something, but at what point are you like, “hey, fellow teacher, let’s both fuck this underage student”
Sharing is caring
The 24 year old may have been a student teacher.
@pretzelman as I recall from the documentary I saw on Spice, yeah, she was the student-teacher.
@ChubbyFunster good work
I think this kid was clearly so DTF that the teachers figured “fuck it”. It does seem he kept quiet for a whole about it but eventually felt the need to brag to his friends and gain status. They probably didn’t believe him so he gave details and then… well… someone snitched.
pick me next
Hold the phone… 16 is below the age of consent in Louisiana? Well there go next summer’s vacation plans.
Vegas brah. Vegas…..
It’s not his age; it’s because he’s a student.
Unless you are related, then fine. Ancestry dot com really needs yo roll out that Tinder plugin app sooner for these poor folks in the south
Pretty much every state has laws against persons in a position of power having sex with minors, even if they are over the local age of consent.
These two teacher deserve a fucking metal or at least a big a ribbon with #1 teacher on it.. The most I ever got in high school was a bj from a substitute teacher.. Where was these bitches at when I was in school?
Fake post, obviously you never went to school.
i say letem fuck hell teachers get horney to.
Wow, home schooling has changed.
What was his name?
Well they did get put in metal handcuffs and will be behind metal bars. Foes that count?
Also, no one believes you.
@Rusty, PEGGY HILL!
Ain’t no crazy like Louisiana crazy
Come on Florida, you can top this!
I’m disturbed by how many people are making jokes about this! Seriously, this student is a CHILD (granted, a teenage child, but a child none-the-less). If two MALE teachers had had sex with a female student, the comments would be much much different. No one would find that funny. Yet, it’s okay, and even admirable for this to have happened to a child because he’s male?!?! Sick. These teachers are in a position of authority and have taken advantage of that, they are PEDOPHILES plain and simple. And like a previous commenter, I am deeply disturbed by the fact that it was not just the bad judgement of ONE teacher, but of TWO. Wow. Just wow.
He’s the luckiest kid in the world. I’m not ashamed to admit I feel this way. There will be no emotional scarring, no years in therapy(at least not because of this), no sociopathic or psychopathic behavior brought on by the trauma of his experience, there will only be the fond memories of banging two blonde teachers AT THE SAME DAMN TIME!!! lol
Artist’s representation of Leigh Howard Wayna:
Get over it. Plenty of 16-year old male children would crawl over a barbed wire fence for the opportunity to do the same thing, hence the bragging after the deed. Most victims of pedophiles don’t go around bragging, how can you not understand the difference?
Adult women generally don’t wish this happened to them but mostly all men basically prayed for this.
Babe, babe, babebabebabebabebabe babe. Babe. Babe babe, we’re men, if 2 women wanted to bang me then yeah, also if the chick decided she dug getting Tag Teamed then yeah no controversy, also babe I’m English, he’s not a child in my book, he’s a man. So yeah babe, you’re not talking about anythin’ worth of talkin’ babe.
dude, i had so many fantasies about my younger teachers when i was in High school.
Yeah you are right, these teachers shouldn’t be having sex with a student but I promise you the young man totally doesn’t feel like a victim.
The women should and will be prosecuted because the law is the law. And I totally agree to that but lets not pretend the kid was abused in anyway.
Keep in mind that under Louisiana law, this is illegal because they aren’t married, which he is old enough to do. And the age of general consent is 17, so.. a couple months away?
While it is a pretty blatant violation of professional ethics and a really really bad idea (you seriously entrusted your career, future and possibly freedom in the hands of some 16 year old??)… it is a crime in name only.
I’d say the response stems from the fact that we can all remember being 16 year old boys and how this would have been the greatest day of our young lives.
Of course, we don’t know all the details, there could be circumstances in which the boy would have been truly victimized. But in general, 16 year old boy sleeps with 2 attractive young adult women = happy 16 year old. The fact that he bragged about it after the fact makes me fairly sure he’s not broken up over it.
The teachers were in a position of authority and should be expected to not fuck their students. Kid may be high fiving his bros about this, but the teachers are in the wrong here.
I don’t know. I was sixteen once, so I doubt the teachers really had to pull his arm to get him to do anything sexual. I’m just interested to see what the jail time will be. It always seems like the jail time is worse when it’s a male teacher who bangs a female student.
Roll Tide.
Damn right it’s different. When it comes to underage girls it’s sick. When it comes to underage boys hooking up with two hot teachers that’s damn impressive! You go little dude. Respect.
Damn I wish I could have pulled this off when I was 16. Hell I wish I could have pulled this off when I was 6. My second grade English teacher was insanely hot. She looked like Zoe Deschanel except for the fact that she had significantly larger boobs. My English knowledge seriously suffered due to the fact that I usually spend most of my class hypnotized by these puppies
I agree that these teachers should have the book thrown at them, but this isn’t a “molestation”. Speaking as somebody who was at one point a 16 year old boy, they didn’t force or coerce him into having sex unless. All the coercing they would have had to have done is say “Hey, you want to have sex with both of us at the same time?”
The teachers though, yeah, something is wrong with them and they need to feel the full fury of the justice system.
I think you need to look up the definition of pedophile.
Doesn’t matter. Had sex.
Definition of pedophile: “An adult who is sexually attracted to a child”…seems to me I knew the definition quite well when I wrote my original post. Both these women fit this definition perfectly.
Rillbomanowski believes I sound like a “complete faggot”…though I’m not sure how anything in my original post pointed to my sexual orientation, but if you must know, I am a straight female. Not a “faggot”.
Tubesteak said it best: “The teachers were in a position of authority and should be expected to not fuck their students. Kid may be high fiving his bros about this, but the teachers are in the wrong here.”
That is my point. Whether the kid enjoyed the experience or not, the teachers are still 100% in the wrong. And we (as a group, as a society, as a culture) should not be glorifying such an incident.
Sex with children, sex with students, both are wrong. Regardless of if the child/student is male or female. Regardless of if the child/student liked the experience or not. Sex with kids is wrong. Period.
Definition of pedophile: “An adult who is sexually attracted to a child”.
Definition of a child: “A young human being below the age of puberty or below the legal age of majority.”
hmm
He may be a kid, but I’ve never been more jealous of one tbh ;)
“A child is generally a human between the stages of birth and puberty”
“Puberty is the process of physical changes by which a child’s body matures into an adult body capable of sexual reproduction to enable fertilization. On average, boys begin puberty at ages 11–12 and usually complete it by ages 16–17”
“Pedophilia or paedophilia is a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences sexual attraction to prepubescent children, generally age 11 years or younger. As a medical diagnosis, specific criteria for the disorder extends the cut-off point for prepubescence to age 13”
The 16 year old is no more a “child”.
Since he’s more than 13, the teachers are no pedophiles. Of course, this does not allow teachers to have sexual relationships with (young) persons under their authority and care.
^Owned!
I need to start volunteering at high schools to protect young children from these vicious perverts.
You always want better for your kids.
the most I got was a glory hole blow job from my juvenile detention teacher well I thought it was my teacher ………. ohh god …
Your Ultimate Warrior profile pic really doesn’t help seeing as it looks like he’s Skronking with arousal, if you catch my drift.
I hope prison is kinder to Shelley Dufresne than it was for Andy Dufresne
Two things never happened again. The sisters never laid a finger on Sheley again and Boggs never walked again.
I see what you did there.
What happened to the Dufresnes?
Who can eat at a time like this?
@Long ball Larry , definitely read that in my head with Morgan Freeman’s voice
+ Mitch, McLamb
dam why couldn’t my teachers been like this.lol
They were too busy teaching you grammar
Apparently, they didn’t spend that much time…
I’m betting they get a slap on the wrist like probation or a fine. Only men and ugly women get thrown in jail for this shit. MERICA
When did letters to Penthouse Forum start counting for grad credit?
Why didn’t these 2 hot Teachers just drive to one of the 31 States that do allow age of consent to be at 16? If he was bragging, he was a very willing participant. Anyways it is every male’s wish to have a threesome (and with a teacher/s is just the cherry or cherries on top) :P
For the Mother Grundies, read up on the following:
State laws
Each U.S. state (and the District of Columbia) has its own age of consent. Currently state laws set the age of consent at 16, 17, or 18. The most common age is 16.[54]
age of consent 16 (31): Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia
age of consent 17 (8): Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Wyoming
age of consent 18 (12): Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin[55]
These state laws are discussed in detail below.
Because when you got to menage, you got to menage.
Many states have separate laws regarding sexual intercourse between students and teachers or others in authority positions, so age alone isn’t the only potential legal application.
Registered an account on this site just to say: don’t do this. There are federal laws that deal with taking minors across state lines to have sex with them, and their penalties are far greater than those in typical state statutory rape laws.
Also, good for him… those two are pretty hot!
LUCKIEST. STUDENT. EVER.
It does kind of make you wonder why the fuck cant these broads get men their own age. They’re attractive, just nutty apparently.
The one on the left is married with 3 kids. The only true victims here are the Husband and children
I highly doubt this was a one off scenario, probably just the first time they did it with a student.
Yeah, I always wonder how the spouse feels when they find out their husband/wife prefers adolescents/teens to them. It’s got to suck. It’d definitely make me feel inadequate.
That’s downside of marrying a crazy chick. He had some hot sex for a while. The kids are the ones who will suffer t he most.
Lucky son of bitch
Hopefully he facialed both of them
I feel bad for the kid. He peaked too soon. He’ll be jaded for the rest of his life.
You all might change your minds after a quick google. The mugs shots are basically the best pictures these two have ever taken.
I don’t know my friend. That Shelley is pretty hot. I don’t know what the other looks like, but there’s got to be a protocol for the proper conducting of a menage a trois. In my mind, if one girl is a 9 and the other is 1, still a valid menage a trois. I think you go cumulative and if both chicks add up to a 10, you go for it.
good point. plus if you’re 16 these girls are both basically 10s I’m sure.
Seriously. We had one hot typing teacher at my high school, and every football player took typing. Matter of fact it’s really the only high school class that taught me a skill that I still use today. All the rest of my teachers looked like an uglier version of Mrs. Garrett from the Facts of Life (which, if you threw Shelley on top of her, would still be a valid menage a trois).
@Darthbile The correct cumulative number is 14. Trust me, I grew up in Florida.
@Stonecutter: I will take your word for it, but being up in the Mid-Atlantic States, I think your 4s are like our 7s. I think we are speaking the same language just with different accents.
Dufresne party of three. Dufresne.
this always reminds me of those guys in school that brag about having sex with an older lady when they’re 14 or 15. I mean thats not soo cool because you basically got raped, so people thinking its cool is pretty ridiculous.
Can’t rape the willing.
NIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCE!
sorry had to say that as a joke. But for reals that soo awful. And guess what the teachers will have some kind of slap on the wrist and get fired. If it were two male teachers they would def get the rape charge right away and thrown in jail for 30 years. I hate it.
The saddest part of the story? If this kid had just STFU, he probably could’ve enjoyed dozens more encounters with these nymphos for at least 2 more years.
In other words, he’s an idiot who cock-blocked himself.
Is there a good term for self-cockblocking? Because in this case, there really needs to be.
White Women Teachers are the greatest thing to ever happen to education since, um, er… White Women cheerleaders.
Levar Burton raised 5million for Reading Rainbow—had he changed it to Reading Rains Hoes and showed these two, he’d have raised 20million—mainly from Tiger Woods and NBA players, but still…
in other news, this kid now requires rotator cuff surgery from all the high fives he’s been giving out.
Ok. Where are the pics?
Way to ruin a good thing kid, Keep that mouth shut and you’ve could’ve been banging hot teachers all through HS.
The next star for the sequel “that’s my boy..2!”
Man, I just don’t get it. What do two good-looking women get from banging a high school student? What’s the appeal? Is this li’l bro just that irresistibly charming?
Dufresne is the daughter of 29th Judicial District Court Judge Emile St. Pierre.
does anyone have any thoughts on how he pulled this off?
This topic came up because of a local incident a few weeks a go at dinner with some friends.
My Buddy’s Wife: “He had sex with his English teacher in high school”
My Buddy: “Yeah. I sure did. Mrs. (Whatever)”
Me: “Haha, she’s probably like 80 now.”
My Buddy: “What do you mean? She was 80 then.”
I must’ve had the wrong teachers, because 16 going into 24 and 32 equals 15 to life isn’t what I was taught.
IT’S PEDOPHILE GANG RAPE!!!! – why can’t the mainstream media ever say it when it just so happens to be a female perpetrator against a male victim? They always sugarcoat it with terms like they had “sexual relations” etc. – This is BULLSH*T!!!!
The same reason Donald Sterling’s mistress was always referred to as “a female friend” or “female acquaintance”. Saying these women RAPED this boy would put these women in a negative light. And in today’s PC pro-feminism America, you can’t put women in a negative light even when they willingly do something wrong.
Like Bill Burr said about the Arnold Schwarzenegger scandal of sleeping with his maid:
“She was always called the maid, never called a whore. She spoke to Arnold’s wife on a first name basis, played with their kids, and slept with him in their own bed. That’s all right down the whore checklist.”
anyone have the teachers’ phone numbers or email addresses? I’m 30+ but it’s been said I am baby-faced ;)
Those teachers shouldn’t get in trouble If I was the boy I would of banged them too
First off it would have been my fantasy as a 16 year old to have sex with two teachers but with that said. Both teachers should be put in prison for a long time. This is an underage kid they are teachers. This is not how adults should act. If this would have been a 16 year old girl and two male teachers all of you would be yelling to hang the teachers but because it is a teen age boy and two female teachers you think it is fine. Kind of makes you wonder what is wrong with this world.
They had multiple affairs one night for over 8 hours after the football game. He is a black 6′ male on the football team. It had been going on for over a year.