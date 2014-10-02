These Two Female Teachers Were Arrested For Having A Threesome With A Student In Louisiana

Two teachers from Destrehan High School in Louisiana were arrested yesterday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old male student. Shelley Dufresne, 32, and Rachel Respess, 24, were charged with “carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile,” according to WDSU, which is a fancy way of saying, “Threesome, they had a threesome.”

Investigators confirmed Wednesday afternoon that all three reportedly were together at the residence until early morning hours of Sept 13. The house belonged to Respess and is the only incident authorities are looking into at this time. (Via)

School administrators became aware of the incident when the male student bragged to his buddies about what happened, which, c’mon. You never kiss and tell. You also never sleep with someone who’s underage, but that should be obvious. Also, it’s been reported that videos and photos from the alleged threesome may exist. Oops!

Via WDSU