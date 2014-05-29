Utah High School Students Are Pissed That Their Yearbook Photos Were Edited To Show Less Skin

Female students at a Utah high school were baffled when they opened their yearbooks this week to see their images had been altered to show less skin.
Sleeves were added and tops were digitally raised in several photos of girls at Wasatch High School. The students are now protesting the edits, which were made without warning and seemingly at random. “I feel like they put names in a hat and pick and choose who,” Sophomore Rachel Russel told Fox 13. “There were plenty of girls that were wearing thicker tank tops and half of them got edited and half of them didn’t.”
That accusation holds up. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of two Wasatch students wearing nearly identical outfits. Sleeves were added to the photo on the right:
District superintendent Terry E. Schoemaker has so far offered a non-apology, telling Fox 13 that the school’s only mistake was not being more consistent with the edits. “We only apologize in the sense that we want to be more consistent with what we`re trying to do in that sense we can help kids better prepare for their future by knowing how to dress appropriately for things,”
Here are some of the images that were altered, courtesy of MyFox8:
So the apology is “Sorry we didn’t do more”?
Maybe hand out burkas next year for the photos. Or maybe since this is Utah, just don’t let the girls go to school. They should be at home caring for their 30 kids and other wives.
Yeah, their apology is priceless: “we can help kids better prepare for their future by knowing how to dress appropriately for things”.
By kids they mean girls only, and by dress appropriately they mean to say that even the biceps and shoulders of underaged girls are sexually arousing to these creeps and must be hidden lest the men go into a rape frenzy. Here’s an amazing concept: teach men that finding a girl’s upper arms “distracting” or “inappropriate” is his problem, not hers.
You are awarded i/0 + infinity X googleplex internet points.
When the right warns that Sharia law is taking over the country… they ignore the fact that they are the ones instituting it.
As a non-Baptist who went to Baylor, I’ve been saying this for years.
Please don’t lump a bunch of Mormom wackos with “the right”. Most of us don’t approve of this.
How is this connected to sharia law? You do understand the Christian fundamentalists can easily have this mentality without the need to go assuming sharia law is involved.
None of those chicks need to be showing that much skin, anyways.
Is anyone who’s not a Mormon even allowed in Utah? I mean aside from the Jazz.
There is a huge gay community in Salt Lake City. As a Mormon who self-identifies as “not an over-reactive piece of shit”, I find the tizzies related to said gay community infinitely amusing.
Damn, I wish there was an edit button. Because I meant disgusting, not amusing. I still believe that what is preached is right, but I also believe that most of the people I go to church with are idiots.
The really impressive part is here that rather than simply institute a dress code for the school or even just for the photo day, they wasted a shitload of time photoshopping these images after the fact.
And paid someone to do it badly.
@Shadowtag oh, they made some IT intern do it when they didn’t have anything better to do with him. “You know how to computer. Here, do this on the computer.”
The reason he did badly is because he isn’t a designer. The reason he was inconsistent is because he got sick of it fast, and they kept telling him to hurry, so he pretty quickly got to the point of “ugh they all look alike, this one’s fine, this one’s fine” etc.
The only thing I see as a positive here is they edited out the silly bitch’s chest tat.
High school student parenting fail.
You have no clue what that tat says or the significance of it. Youre just a troll.
At least the editor didn’t give them all moustaches.
It’s Utah. What did you expect?
The joke is on them, I can still jerk off to these pictures
HAHAHAHAHA!!
It kills me that we bomb the shit out of all these far away countries when Utah is RIGHT THERE.
As the resident Uproxx Mormon, I desperately want to disagree with you.
I really, really do want to disagree with you.
How I wish I could disagree with you.
easy there tiger
Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb…
[youtu.be]
(work safe)
I wish this had been something worth considering as a “problem” at my highschool.
This reminds me of all those 80’s movies where the kids band together to beat an impending dress code.
Seriously kid, you’re still in high school and have already gotten one of your sweater cows tatted up? You’re insulting all the 40-year old women who only got theirs after two divorces, unwanted children, and raging alcoholism. You didn’t earn that shit.
By far the best thing I’ve read all day.
Maybe it wasn’t a tattoo. Maybe she got Justin Bieber to sign her boob after a concert and made a “I’ll never wash it off!” vow.
Yeah, I’d nominate this for COTW if we were on the Filmdrunk side.
Wow, judgmental much? I knew a kid back in school who got a tattoo of an inspirational phrase, something their brother said to them during a bad time in their life. They got the that tattoo to honor said brother who died. Yeah, guess the kid was trash and didn’t earn that shit. How dare they pay tribute to one of their heroes.
WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO CARES
“We only apologize in the sense that we want to be more consistent with what we`re trying to do in that sense we can help kids better prepare for their future by knowing how to dress appropriately for things,”
How is photo shopping their pictures after the fact without their knowledge showing kids how to dress appropriately? Shouldn’t they be taught before?
These little hoochies are too busy trying to be hot in the pants to even realize that the edited versions actually look a lot less trashy. Too bad they couldn’t edit that joe dirt denim sleeveless shirt clean outta the pic, but the next best thing was to give it sleeves and try to salvage this poor girls reputation. She was well on her way to being called wife beater wearing trailer trash.
By looking at the sleeveless vest edit comparison ,I would say the hot chicks got the most editing . Not that the girl on the left isn’t hot but I like brunettes with long straight hair and small boobs . Small boobs mean you need to show more skin in order to achieve the same effect.
I would be outraged, but I remembered that this is Utah:”The Alabama of the Sierras”.
“I’m so pissed that at the start of the year I signed a waiver saying the school had my permission to distribute and alter my photo’s.” Said the girls who signed the paper releasing rights to have their photos altered and distributed.
You’ll notice in the banner pic they not only covered up her chest-tat, they also fixed her teeth.
I think the altered pics show a more “adult” senior who is graduating and entering the ADULT world. This pic should be taken seriously, not like they are out at a party or casual function. More power to the school and the editors.
Thanks for your input, district superintendent Terry E. Schoemaker. You may now go back to molesting one of your three underage wives.
Youre a damn fool that misses the bigger picture. It’s not upto schools to do this in such a backward way. If they wanted to teach kids to dress well, then they should teach them, not go behind their back and do this. That does absolutely nothing to prepare them. They didnt teach any of them to fish here. They just lobbed some tuna at them.
The other piece of this is that they have pictures of dudes in the same yearbook with *no* shirts on at all. Modesty is only for women, the men folk can do anything they damn well please….