Utah High School Students Are Pissed That Their Yearbook Photos Were Edited To Show Less Skin

Female students at a Utah high school were baffled when they opened their yearbooks this week to see their images had been altered to show less skin.

Sleeves were added and tops were digitally raised in several photos of girls at Wasatch High School. The students are now protesting the edits, which were made without warning and seemingly at random. “I feel like they put names in a hat and pick and choose who,” Sophomore Rachel Russel told Fox 13. “There were plenty of girls that were wearing thicker tank tops and half of them got edited and half of them didn’t.”

That accusation holds up. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of two Wasatch students wearing nearly identical outfits. Sleeves were added to the photo on the right:

District superintendent Terry E. Schoemaker has so far offered a non-apology, telling Fox 13 that the school’s only mistake was not being more consistent with the edits. “We only apologize in the sense that we want to be more consistent with what we`re trying to do in that sense we can help kids better prepare for their future by knowing how to dress appropriately for things,”

Here are some of the images that were altered, courtesy of MyFox8:

