This Is What Happens When You Accidentally Hit The Gas While Going Through The Car Wash

There just isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done. That’s why life comes with two speeds — faster and slower. Unfortunately, a driver at a Quick Quack Car Wash mistook one for the other and flew through the facility.
Fortunately no one was seriously injured when a customer stepped on the gas instead of the brake and flew through the car wash at high speed. Notice the other customer leaving the vacuum area just seconds before this one crashes. We are proud of our staff for their professionalism and amazing responses. We were back up and running in just a couple of days! (Via)
At the end of the day, the driver, the staff, and the company all survived the incident and came out on top. The driver doesn’t have to drive an Oldsmobile anymore, the staff didn’t die, and Quick Quack Car Wash got a surreal advertisement out of the accident.
If that’s an “accident” then I’m a gay black porn star.
Welcome to the site, Lexington.
@AndrewHusband
I think he’s making a joke. His name is EverybodyGetsPie. If there’s one thing we know about black men and sex is that they don’t like “pie.”
It’s a Toyota Camry with an Oldsmobile body planted over it.
“Oh shit my brakes are making my car accelerate for some reason, better push them a bit harder. Oh shit that’s not working, better push that son of a bitch into the floor!”
How senile was this driver, and do they still have a license after this?
Did everyone not assume it was a woman? Just me?
I assumed that it was an asian woman
Yeah, there’s no way this is an accident, unless it’s some kind of mechanical failure and the car decided to accelerate on its own while the brakes just happened to stop working at the same time.
Didn’t a senile old woman kill some pedestrians in SF a few years back doing the same thing? Confused the brake with the accelerator.
Ahh, true, I guess senility or insanity can explain just about anything.
Funniest shit I’ve seen in a while
Accident…or AMAZING business idea! Worlds fastest car wash! Any takers?
This is Uproxx where is the talk of a porn version???
Similar incident happened at a restaurant I worked at. Old guy got the whole pedals thing confused at a neighboring car wash, took off out of their establishment, across a construction site where a tire store was going in, across a street, and then finally up a little hill onto our restaurant’s property before hitting a light pole in our lot. I was so fucking baffled by the whole thing.
All that time wasted to get through the car wash just to total it in the end… So sad. Accidents (or stupidity) like that should come with suspension of the licence until they can go through Driver’s Ed again and retake the driving test.