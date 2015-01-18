This Is What Happens When You Accidentally Hit The Gas While Going Through The Car Wash

3 years ago

There just isn’t enough time in the day to get everything done. That’s why life comes with two speeds — faster and slower. Unfortunately, a driver at a Quick Quack Car Wash mistook one for the other and flew through the facility.

Fortunately no one was seriously injured when a customer stepped on the gas instead of the brake and flew through the car wash at high speed. Notice the other customer leaving the vacuum area just seconds before this one crashes. We are proud of our staff for their professionalism and amazing responses. We were back up and running in just a couple of days! (Via)

At the end of the day, the driver, the staff, and the company all survived the incident and came out on top. The driver doesn’t have to drive an Oldsmobile anymore, the staff didn’t die, and Quick Quack Car Wash got a surreal advertisement out of the accident.

(Via YouTube)

