Hilarious Fail Of The Day: Sony Retweets PS3 Jailbreak Code

Last month Sony successfully got a temporary restraining order against George Hotz (Geohot) for posting a directed a tweet to @TheKevinButler which contained the PS3 jailbreak code and ended with, “Come at me”. The Kevin Butler twitter account is ran by Sony, based on their fictional character in advertisements who is the Vice President of many nonexistent departments. Sony retweeted the jailbreak code in its entirety along with the joke, “Lemme guess . . . you sank my Battleship?” Yes. Yes he did.

The tweet has since been removed and Sony hasn’t commented on it. La Marr, meanwhile, has tweeted that he “can’t wait for my name to show up on the list of subpoenas for Sony.” Later he added, “Anyone want to start a pool on how long it takes Sony to contact me for embarrassing them & doing what I did? Calling it ‘My Defense Fund'” Perhaps funniest of all, he goes on to say he doesn’t even own a PS3.

[via ArsTechnica, thanks to Burnsy for the inset picture]