Hilarity Alert: Amy Pascal’s New Office Reportedly Smells Like Weed Thanks To Seth Rogen

As Amy Pascal prepares her move from co-chair of Sony Pictures to her new role in a producing capacity, she’s going to be moving into a brand new office in Sony’s Irving Thalberg building. The only problem: Pascal’s new suite was most recently home to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, as you may be aware, is quite the marijuana aficionado — so much so that even Snoop Dogg can learn a thing or two from him.

As a result, Amy Pascal’s new office allegedly stinks like weed so much that she’s been forced into temporary accommodations while workers try to get the stench out.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

A source downplayed the marijuana issue, saying Rogen and Goldberg hadn’t been in the offices — also in the Thalberg — long enough to cause permanent damage. Furthermore, the repaint job has more to do with the fact that Pascal wants to put her own decorative stamp on the offices. But a source says the smell is so bad that it has seeped into the flooring. Rogen and Goldberg’s neighbors had long complained of the smell emanating from their first-floor offices. One frequent visitor says the fumes could be smelled on the third floor of the building.

So basically, they’re saying that the entire Irving Thalberg building had a contact high the entire time Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were at work on The Interview. That’s just phenomenal. I bet it was nearly impossible to find a bag of Cheetos in the Thalberg’s vending machines for the duration of their stay.

At least that’s what I’d like to think anyway, but Rogen’s not having it:

Vulture via Hollywood Reporter