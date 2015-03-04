Hilarity Alert: Amy Pascal’s New Office Reportedly Smells Like Weed Thanks To Seth Rogen

#Marijuana #The Interview #Seth Rogen
03.04.15 3 years ago
rogen-weed

Columbia Pictures

As Amy Pascal prepares her move from co-chair of Sony Pictures to her new role in a producing capacity, she’s going to be moving into a brand new office in Sony’s Irving Thalberg building. The only problem: Pascal’s new suite was most recently home to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, as you may be aware, is quite the marijuana aficionado — so much so that even Snoop Dogg can learn a thing or two from him.

As a result, Amy Pascal’s new office allegedly stinks like weed so much that she’s been forced into temporary accommodations while workers try to get the stench out.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

A source downplayed the marijuana issue, saying Rogen and Goldberg hadn’t been in the offices — also in the Thalberg — long enough to cause permanent damage. Furthermore, the repaint job has more to do with the fact that Pascal wants to put her own decorative stamp on the offices. But a source says the smell is so bad that it has seeped into the flooring.

Rogen and Goldberg’s neighbors had long complained of the smell emanating from their first-floor offices. One frequent visitor says the fumes could be smelled on the third floor of the building.

So basically, they’re saying that the entire Irving Thalberg building had a contact high the entire time Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were at work on The Interview. That’s just phenomenal. I bet it was nearly impossible to find a bag of Cheetos in the Thalberg’s vending machines for the duration of their stay.

At least that’s what I’d like to think anyway, but Rogen’s not having it:

Vulture via Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#The Interview#Seth Rogen
TAGSAMY PASCALEVAN GOLDBERGMARIJUANASETH ROGENSMOKE WEED EVERY DAYTHE INTERVIEW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP