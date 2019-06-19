Getty Image

It’s been nearly three years since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election over Hillary Clinton, yet the former reality star can’t seem to keep his former opponent’s name out of his mouth. (Probably, because it still irks him that he lost the popular vote.) While kicking off his 2020 reelection bid at a rally in Orlando on Tuesday evening, it seemed as if all Trump could talk about was Hillary, Hillary, Hillary.

And no — that’s not an exaggeration. MSNBC even rounded up clips of seven separate instances of the president evoking the former Secretary of State:

By the following morning, Trump was back at it, tweeting about “Crooked Hillary” and her emails during some obviously very productive Executive Time.

“Why aren’t the Dems looking at the 33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS?” Trump fired off in a two-part tweet. “That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country!”

To that point, following the rally, 2018 Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum weighed in by tweeting at Clinton: “You must be EXHAUSTED! Cause you’ve been running through [Donald Trump’s small mind for a LONG time 😩.”