To The Moon, ‘Destiny’! The Game Gets A Much-Deserved Honest Trailer.

It’s SHOTS FIRED right from the beginning of the newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games: “The storytelling of Halo, the scope of World of Warcraft, and the co-operative fun of Borderlands… may eventually get patched in, but until then play the world’s hottest 7 out of 10, Destiny.”
That’s right. The half a billion dollar game about those other Guardians Of The Galaxy is getting the honest trailer treatment. The game lost at least $2.5 million because the reviews weren’t good enough, and now this? Must be rough, but not as rough as it is on the players, who have to grind like gold farmers for the chance at loot that is the right damn color, and they can’t even trade that crap with other players. Then Bungie went and nerfed the loot cave, the players found a new loot cave ASAP, and a parody game made fun of the whole thing. So Destiny is a game ripe for parody.
Were Smosh Games and Screen Junkies as disappointed in Destiny as Dan was? Probably not. Will they at least reference Peter Dinklage’s morose line reads and wizards who hail from lunar regions? Indeed.
Previous honest game trailers:
- The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
- Team Fortress 2
- Mass Effect
- Pokémon Red and Blue
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy
- Portal
- Final Fantasy VII
- Mortal Kombat
- Candy Crush Saga
- Star Fox 64
- Skyrim
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart
Via Smosh Games
“An even smaller version of Peter Dinklage” lol
I keep fantasizing that the Warhammer 40k MMO will let me dump WoW for a sci fi game, but I assume that if it hasn’t been cancelled yet, it is working hard on that goal.
Are they serious about the ‘story in the cards that can’t be viewed in-game’ thing?
Ooooh yeah
Sadly, yes. Although they leave out that you can also download a free app.
Destiny was a huge letdown. It is just Halo with a new coat of paint.
I traded my copy in for Hyrule Warriors.