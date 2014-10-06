To The Moon, ‘Destiny’! The Game Gets A Much-Deserved Honest Trailer.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s SHOTS FIRED right from the beginning of the newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games: “The storytelling of Halo, the scope of World of Warcraft, and the co-operative fun of Borderlands… may eventually get patched in, but until then play the world’s hottest 7 out of 10, Destiny.”

That’s right. The half a billion dollar game about those other Guardians Of The Galaxy is getting the honest trailer treatment. The game lost at least $2.5 million because the reviews weren’t good enough, and now this? Must be rough, but not as rough as it is on the players, who have to grind like gold farmers for the chance at loot that is the right damn color, and they can’t even trade that crap with other players. Then Bungie went and nerfed the loot cave, the players found a new loot cave ASAP, and a parody game made fun of the whole thing. So Destiny is a game ripe for parody.

Were Smosh Games and Screen Junkies as disappointed in Destiny as Dan was? Probably not. Will they at least reference Peter Dinklage’s morose line reads and wizards who hail from lunar regions? Indeed.

Via Smosh Games