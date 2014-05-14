Honest Trailer For ‘Godzilla’ (1998) Takes That ‘Flatnosed Piece Of Sh*t’ To The Woodshed

“Hey, man, wanna buy some weed?”

Just two days ago we were revisiting the 1998 version of Godzilla to ask, “Was it really that bad?” (Spoiler: oh sweet baby kaiju YES.) Now Screen Junkies have made an Honest Trailer bashing many of the things we also detested about this schtick-filled imitation of Jurassic Park.

The parody opens strong with the description “From Roland Emmerich, director of some of the biggest disaster films of all time, comes one of the biggest film disasters of all time.” From there, they make a good argument for why this winner of two Golden Raspberry Awards is “one of the most dated ’90s movies of all time”.

Check out the video below. We think you’ll find yourself as crestfallen as we were with this “box-headed, chicken-legged, no-atomic-breath-having, Jay-Leno-chinned, stupid-faced, flatnosed piece of sh*t”.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

More geeky honest trailers:

Via Screen Junkies