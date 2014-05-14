Honest Trailer For ‘Godzilla’ (1998) Takes That ‘Flatnosed Piece Of Sh*t’ To The Woodshed

“Hey, man, wanna buy some weed?”
Just two days ago we were revisiting the 1998 version of Godzilla to ask, “Was it really that bad?” (Spoiler: oh sweet baby kaiju YES.) Now Screen Junkies have made an Honest Trailer bashing many of the things we also detested about this schtick-filled imitation of Jurassic Park.
The parody opens strong with the description “From Roland Emmerich, director of some of the biggest disaster films of all time, comes one of the biggest film disasters of all time.” From there, they make a good argument for why this winner of two Golden Raspberry Awards is “one of the most dated ’90s movies of all time”.
Check out the video below. We think you’ll find yourself as crestfallen as we were with this “box-headed, chicken-legged, no-atomic-breath-having, Jay-Leno-chinned, stupid-faced, flatnosed piece of sh*t”.
Holy shit @ the Japanese version. That’s fucking amazing.
THE NETWORK IS ON AN INTERNET!??!?!
Geezus.
Jean Reno was the only decent part of that movie and his role was embarassing.
Do not mess with Leon otherwise you will have to bring everyone?
Everyone?
EVE-REY-ONEEE!
This movie wouldnt have been that bad if it was an intentional spoof of Godzilla.
This might be the best one of these I’ve seen. Hard to say what I enjoyed more, all the 90s-specific attributes or the montage of the US military destroying New York.
Honest trailers: delivering truth just like the name indicates. Magical every time.
When they were showing the destruction of New York all I kept thinking was “please show T-Bone, please show T-Bone” and when they did, I murked out.
One of my exes and I always laugh and reference T-Bone’s reaction to his missile miss. “Aw, uh, damn, that is ahh N I, I repeat, a negative impact”.