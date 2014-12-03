‘The Walking Dead’ Honest Game Trailer Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

The newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games revisits Telltale’s faithful, depressing adaptation of The Walking Dead comic. Some would argue it’s the best version of The Walking Dead. I would not, because Daryl. Also because this game will rip your heart out and sh*t into all four chambers.
While the TV show’s parent company is apologizing for posting #RIP spoilers about one character, this game may as well be expedient and just post #RIPeveryone.
#RIPeveryone
Cutting to Kenny when talking about people you want to punch is perfect timing. There are not enough punches for Kenny in the world.
Poor Carley. I tried so hard to keep you alive.
I just wish I gave two shits about anyone in season 2 of the game. That one was just annoying beginning to end.
I remember thinking “Is there a god damned puddle somewhere in this fucking world that Lee won’t eventually slip in”.