‘The Walking Dead’ Honest Game Trailer Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games revisits Telltale’s faithful, depressing adaptation of The Walking Dead comic. Some would argue it’s the best version of The Walking Dead. I would not, because Daryl. Also because this game will rip your heart out and sh*t into all four chambers.

While the TV show’s parent company is apologizing for posting #RIP spoilers about one character, this game may as well be expedient and just post #RIPeveryone.

#RIPeveryone

Previous honest game trailers:

Via Smosh Games