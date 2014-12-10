Try To Keep It Together For ‘The Last Of Us’ Honest Trailer

The Last Of Us won a Writers Guild of America award for “Outstanding Achievement in Writing for Video Games” last year along with several other awards. We’ve repeatedly praised the game for its great writing, and it’s been set up for a movie adaptation which may star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark!) as Ellie.
The newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games finally covers The Last Of Us and the numerous horrors of the cordyceps fungus pandemic. Horrors like torture, suicide, and Pittsburgh.
Try not to cry…
Via Smosh Games
Good grief at the number of times I have read “TLOU made my brain feel sad and I cried!!!”
Seriously? It’s a freaking videogame … it’s interactive entertainment, it’s the most didactic experience possible.
Are all of these people made out of tissue paper and Doritos?
I don’t know if you are channeling Roger Ebert levels of ignorance here or you just didn’t share the experience in your playthrough… But this game made me about as sad as any Pixar movie, or some other example of a dramatic film capable of bringing out real emotion. I don’t think this debate is very interesting but, video games as a story telling medium can require more of a commitment to a character than your average movie or tv show with mechanics alone, having to control a character every step of the way as you experience their ups and downs for yourself.
It’s a sad ass game with a unique, ambiguous and bittersweet ending after a long journey full of heartbreak and hopelessness. If that didn’t affect you, it’s because you refused to take it seriously, unlike the many other people who allowed the game to impact them.
A Last Of Us movie seems redundant with how cinematic the game is already, but the game is a very long and drawn out cinematic experience. Telling that story in a couple hours may interest me, especially with Maisie as an ideal casting, if obvious. We can’t travel back in time to get teenage Ellen Page and I don’t think I am that interested in shooting this with Hit Girl. As to who might play the dude… Let’s go with Tom Hardy.