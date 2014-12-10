Try To Keep It Together For ‘The Last Of Us’ Honest Trailer

#Honest Trailers
Entertainment Editor
12.10.14 3 Comments

The Last Of Us won a Writers Guild of America award for “Outstanding Achievement in Writing for Video Games” last year along with several other awards. We’ve repeatedly praised the game for its great writing, and it’s been set up for a movie adaptation which may star Maisie Williams (Arya Stark!) as Ellie.

The newest Honest Trailer from Screen Junkies and Smosh Games finally covers The Last Of Us and the numerous horrors of the cordyceps fungus pandemic. Horrors like torture, suicide, and Pittsburgh.

Try not to cry…

Previous honest game trailers:

Via Smosh Games

