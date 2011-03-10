Hooray Journalism: Someone Asked Stan Lee About The Thing’s Junk

Vanity Fair scored a great interview with Stan Lee, and one particular question caught my eye because I’m a bad person who thinks only of the baloney pony. Do you remember that scene in Mallrats when Jason Lee asks Stan Lee about The Thing’s schwanz (talkin’ about penis here and hoping the advertisers don’t go ape)? The question he asked was, “Is the Thing’s dork made out of orange rock like the rest of his body?” In the movie, Stan Lee replied it was a “superhero secret”. Eric Spitznagel at Vanity Fair posed the same question (+1 journalism points, good sir) and got an answer this time:

I never gave it a thought. I guess common sense would say it was made of orange rock too, but I always thought it was more interesting to think about Reed Richards. As you know, he had the ability to stretch, and sexually, that would seem to be a great asset in many areas. [Vanity Fair via Blastr]

Great response. Not only did he give a reasonable reply, but he added something else for us all to think very hard about indeed. On the other hand, I could have sworn this question was already answered in one of the comics where it was implied Ben Grimm couldn’t have sex. Or maybe I just drew that panel myself, that sexy, sexy panel. Just thinking about it now, I believe it’s “clobberin’ time”.