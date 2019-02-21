A Statue Of A Hot Abraham Lincoln Is Driving People On Twitter Crazy

Twitter / @MuseZack

The internet has a penchant for finding hotness in the most unexpected places. Most recently Netflix had to issue a statement to the viewers of their new Ted Bundy documentary who were openly lusting over the late convicted serial killer. This one is comparatively more respectable: Twitter is abuzz with people thirsting for Abraham Lincoln.

That is, a statue of Honest Abe, located in the Los Angeles courthouse. The sculpture is called “Young Lincoln,” and it sure is. The 16th president of the United States of America stands there like an Adonis, shirtless, his right thumb over the edge of his trousers, teasing a faint glimpse of his waistline, his abs literally rock hard.

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he's a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

The limestone sculpture isn’t new. According to The Living New Deal — a site dedicated to artwork created under the umbrella of FDR’s New Deal — “Young Lincoln” was completed in 1939 by James Hansen. It was commissioned by the Fine Arts section of the Department of Treasury, and it made its debut at the 1939 New York World’s Fair. It was installed in its current home in 1941, just waiting for the right person to make it go viral nearly eight decades later.

A hot Lincoln isn’t too out-there. He was ranked ninth on a BuzzFeed list of hottest U.S. presidents from 2016 (which has not been amended to include our current commander-in-chief, presumably between John Quincy Adams and Chester A. Arthur). In Steven Spielberg’s award-gobbling 2012 biopic Lincoln, he was played by the ever-dashing Daniel Day-Lewis. The beloved president was also essayed by no less than young, also hot Henry Fonda in the 1939 John Ford classic called (appropriately for these purposes) Young Mr. Lincoln.