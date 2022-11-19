The GOP has long heralded itself as the all-American “traditional family values” party — this despite the fact that a twice-divorced adulterer and scam artist whose own wife accused him of rape has been calling the shots for the past several years. And while many Republicans are finally beginning to turn their backs on Donald Trump and look toward greener-pasture politicians, their actions are proving that those aforementioned family values aren’t as innocent as they once were. So much so that even Fox News seemed surprised.

As Mediaite reports, Kentucky congressman James Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee when the Republicans officially retake the House in 2023, spoke with Fox News’ Bret Baier about what his top priorities will be. At the top of that list? Investigating Hunter Biden.

While many Republican congressional candidates spent the bulk of their breath talking about inflation and the economy, going after the current president’s adult son seems, well, petty. Seemingly even to Baier, who asked Comer: “For the people who look at this and say, ‘What did you take from the midterm elections?’ Republicans talked about focusing on issues such as immigration, the economy, and inflation. Why roll this out today as the first kind of foot forward?”

Comer didn’t balk while responding that:

“Well, we have the Commitment to America. It had four different tenets: One tenet, holding this administration accountable. The Oversight Committee is 8 percent of the Republican conference. So we’re focused on identifying waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.”

The other 92 percent of the committee, Comer promised, will be focused on, ya know, immigration and stuff. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he noted.

(Via Mediaite)