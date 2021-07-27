Time really is a flat circle, which means that we’re back where we started in terms of this pandemic: with Republicans complaining on social media about mask-wearing mandates.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control reversed its earlier indoor mask policy. While the organization has always recommended that at-risk and unvaccinated individuals continue to wear protective gear indoors, it was recently deemed safe for vaccinated individuals to forego mask-wearing indoors. Now, however, the CDC is cautioning those who have been vaccinated against going maskless, saying they should be wearing face-coverings in places where COVID transmission has begun to rise again. The reason for this change in messaging is fairly simple: too many people are refusing to get vaxxed which means more dangerous variants like the Delta strain are spreading unchecked, and breakthrough infections are happening. Because of that, we’re not achieving herd immunity as quickly as we should.

Basically, it’s humanity’s own damn fault, but that kind of acknowledgement of personal responsibility in this crisis failure just doesn’t sit well with the House Judiciary GOP. The group’s official Twitter account took to social media to use it’s platform to troll the new CDC mask directives, which sounds almost as bizarre as it actually is:

No mask.

One mask.

Two masks.

One mask.

No mask.

One mask. Where does it stop? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2021

You’d think with the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6th insurrection happening, and more and more cases of COVID being reported in red-leaning states, GOP officials would have different concerns than to use a government account to spread doubt and mistrust in the scientists trying to conquer this pandemic. But look, if they’ve got time to complain about wearing a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth again, then Twitter will find the time to absolutely drag them for it:

Death. Thats when it stops. Seems to be working well too in all your anti-mask states. Keep up the good work. — Cicero's Surrogate® ☕🚴 (@SaltmeadowGroup) July 27, 2021

Worst Dr. Seuss book yet https://t.co/ti61Ck2zig — Nico Napolio (@NicholasNapolio) July 27, 2021

I feel like it probably stops when you tell your fucking people to get vaccinated. https://t.co/fHPCEvKPkP — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) July 27, 2021

I mean, pretty clearly at “two masks”??? https://t.co/QimAxk07HB — Rachel Klein (@racheleklein) July 27, 2021

When you motherfuckers get vaccinated. https://t.co/aCiLcVUSlM — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 27, 2021

Tweeting about masks after Capitol police just gave powerful, heartbreaking, infuriating testimony on what happened to them on 1/6?? Wtf is wrong with you people??? — ☘🦋 ( ͡ᵔ ͜ʖ ͡ᵔ )🦋☘ (@lovrain75) July 27, 2021

Imagine that we had a president who, when informed about Covid, listened to science and put the people's needs first. Imagine that the words "hoax" and "hydroxychloroquine" or the maskless rallies had never been waved in front of the country. We would be well beyond masks today. — sunnyskiesahead (@sandsun4me) July 27, 2021

Gee….I wonder. Could it be WHEN WE'VE CONTROLLED THE VIRUS THAT THE UNVACCINATED A-HOLES KEEP SPREADING????? — ProudToBeAnAmericanAgain🇺🇸 (@manateesb4) July 27, 2021

This is not the “Deja Vu” Olivia Rodrigo sang about, people.