Houston’s Serial Pooper Is Up To His Old Serial Pooping Tricks

Back in May of this year, I brought you the news that a serial pooper was terrorizing a Houston neighborhood by defecating in neighbors’ driveways and back yards — even wiping himself and leaving the mess behind. According to the Houston Chron, the guy might be back, as officials at Houston’s Precinct 1 have received tips about a man walking around, carrying toilet paper. As one does. (When planning to poop on your hydrangeas.)

“There’s a very good chance it is the same guy,” said J.C. Mosier, Precinct 1 spokesperson, “It is on the same street where this was happening before.” Mosier said they are waiting for the photo to be sent to them before they can follow up the report. Back in May, a 56-year-old man was brought in for questioning over the alleged pooping incidents and confessed to the crimes, according to county officials. Charges were not brought on the grounds the man had serious mental health issues.

Oh. Well that’s not so great, then. Like I always say, it’s all fun and games until the serial pooper turns out to be an individual with “serious mental health issues.” Revenge serial poopers, on the other hand, are always a good time.

