How ‘Bout Them Waterapples?

A carved Patriots watermelon. How delightfully random. And by that, I mean let’s hope Rex Ryan is readying his Gallagher mallet.
Massholes are ambivalent about the result. On one hand, the execution is fantastic and the floral touches really add class to the tackiness. On the other hand, nobody in FOOTBALL RED SAWX NATION is quite convinced that this isn’t some furtive and insidious form of outreach to the dahhhkkkkiieesss on the part of the franchise.
Now that’s the Tom Brady of watermelons.
That watermelon is as beautiful as Ted Williams’ head.
Well then, the Massholes are going to be really upset when I unveil my Fried Chicken Bobby Orr statue.
That’s some lovely carving work there. Shame it’s being wasted on the Pats. They don’t deserve fine fruit-based art!
/San Francisco’s art is fruit-based, as is most of San Francisco
Ryan’s Gallagher mallet is enchanted; it has to deem you basass enough to be worthy of lifting it.
Oh, I get it. Us darkies like watermellon and fried chicken. I forget those sometimes.
@BBB – Fried chicken and watermelon are awesome, though. At least no one assumes you like gefilte fish. Or the blood of Christian babies, for that matter.
Looks kinda’ … gritty.
Looks kinda Girly
Those Patriot fans couldn’t be more up themselves if they tried.
Not shown in that picture were all the Pats fans lining up to stick their dicks in that watermelon.
/If I knew it was going to be that kind of party……..
Owah wahtahmelons ah bettuh than yowah wahtahmelons. NO ONE DENIES THIS!
It is the season, let the Brady Bashing begin…..
/dick joke
//supermodel joke
///mvp……..oh screw it…..shuts the door on my way out
might not be your typical shindig…there is a lot of boxed wine there and no natty lights to be seen. Tawmmy obviously wasn’t on the guest list.
FOOTBALL RED SAWX NATION
You mean Football Bruins Nation.
@Mandy
So Jew’s don’t like the blood of Christian babies, cause Sarah Palin thinks you do…and you she always right. *wink* *wink*.
Nothing goes better with a Patriots watermelon than a case of ice cold wide mouth Mickey’s or Icehouse. Just make sure you get to the Packie before 1:00am.
@j4b, don’t forget about the Twisted Tea.
@UU – ISWYDT
1-2 1-2 Keep it on
Listen to this shit because we kick it till dawn
O hai Boston fan stereotype! (on the subway after Stanley Cup Game 4)
[www.youtube.com]
@ Mandy
Really, Jews don’t like the blood of Christian babies? So, my Jewish friends who have offered to babysit are actually being nice? Ooops, this is going to be awkward…
But to be fair, no one really likes gefilte fish, do they? I thought that was like fruitcake to the Gentiles. Just some nasty shit that gets passed around during the holidays. Sorta like the Paris Hilton.
@BBB – I think it’s mostly older Jews who eat gefilte fish. For the younger ones who do, it’s usually ironic, kinda like how hipsters drink Pabst.