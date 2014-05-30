How ‘Maleficent’ Chickened Out

Maleficent is a movie that’s almost good. It could have been a fascinating riff on a fairy tale. Instead, it’s an illustration of what happens when a studio worries that they might be making something good and panics.
Here’s the gist of Maleficent: The evil monster of Sleeping Beauty turns out to be a fairy who was brutally mutilated by the love of her life because of his ambition to be king. So, obviously not happy about that, she curses his daughter to pay him back for the lifetime of misery he inflicted on her largely out of spite. It’s the circle of vengeance that moves us all, if you will.
And it’s a great premise for a movie. The movie touches on themes of feminism, power, and perception that are genuinely interesting and would be pretty gutsy for any movie, let alone a major studio tentpole packed with special effects.
So of course Disney takes one look at the idea of making a fairy tale that might not be entirely sanitized and sprints in the other direction. Truthfully, the source material doesn’t help: 1959’s Sleeping Beauty is easily the hollowest and slightest of Disney movies. And it’s clear the imperative here was to collect more mindshare for Disney intellectual property synergies or whatever buzzwords were written on the memo that gave birth to this movie.
The net result is a movie that struggles constantly with tone. Aurora is, once again, a dope, a character so dumb she thinks the woman with the black leather dress and the giant Legend-esque horns is her fairy godmother. This is mostly because otherwise, Maleficent wouldn’t form a relationship with her and realize it was wrong to, uh, do absolutely everything she does for most of the movie. Similarly, you’ve got the three pixies doing cheap slapstick to try and distract the audience from, uh, the entire rest of the movie.
The movie ends on a classically Disney note, complete with King Stefan accidentally falling to his death and everyone else living happily ever after. The only real departure is Aurora being freed by true love’s kiss from Maleficent, because, hey, de facto motherhood redeems being a violent child-abusing tyrant, right? To be fair, Angelina Jolie almost manages to sell it: She loves every minute of this movie.
It’s a missed opportunity, and one Disney should feel bad about. Then again, this is Disney: We’re sure the plans for Those Hunters That Shot Bambi’s Mom are being written out as we speak.
So she doesn’t turn into a badass dragon and get stabbed by a thrown sword? I’m forced to deal with this pants tent with no violence to satiate me? Wait, did you say two chicks kiss? Alrightalrightalright.
Prince Phillip is utterly useless here. Also, she’s 16 and she’s… immortal or something. It’s not that kind of kiss.
The same suits that killed Edgar Wright’s Ant Man.
Soooo, titties? Yes? No?
“a fairy who was brutally mutilated” Did he cut off her ears? And force her to have cheekbone-enhancement surgery?
He whacks off her wings. Heh-heh, heh-heh…whacks off
With iron. After drugging her.
Let’s just say that the date rape connotations are both glaring and oddly placed.
And it’s clear the imperative here was to collect more mindshare for Disney intellectual property synergies or whatever buzzwords were written on the memo that gave birth to this movie.
Guarantee you she’s the villain in season 4 of Once Upon a Time… I would have given her season 3, but apparently Frozen was a much lower-hanging fruit.
I highly doubt that they’ll be able to get Angelina Jolie to do a series arc on Once Upon A Time.
@Doctor Professor No, but they’ll probably throw the character into the mix. OUAT is actually a good analogy here, as that show exists pretty much entirely to remind people there are Disney DVDs you can buy.
Maleficent was already one of the villain in season 1 of Once Upon a Time, she was featured in Enchanted Forest flashbacks and was also a dragon under the library.
I was worried they’d try and make Malificent the hero of the god damned movie…
Which they pretty much do, or at least try to pull a Punisher and make Stefan much worse. It doesn’t really work.
It’s one thing to study the motivations of a classic villain and give some context as to how one might act that way, it’s another thing to make her the “real” tragic hero of the story and change everyone’s motivations to fit this new idea. I mean, the tragedy could have worked as a woman who’s evil (though justified) overreached her bounds, but ugh. I think you just saved me a movie ticket, @Dan Seitz
The real chickening out I see is this:
“The evil monster of Sleeping Beauty turns out to be a fairy who was brutally mutilated by the love of her life because of his ambition to be king.”
So basically Maleficent isnt even the real villain of the story. They stripped her of her villain-hood and shifted the “evil” to her ‘abusive ex-boyfriend.”
I’m not necessarily against this because if nothing else, putting some character depth into the mix of “Sleeping Beauty”, which is a beautiful movie but a goddamned dull one, is a good idea. It just needed to commit and make it a straight-up tragedy.
So when are we gonna find out Merlin and Madam Mim used to be a couple and he cheated on her with a whole zoo? I get trying to level out decades of female stereotypes with stronger female characters but that doesn’t mean resorting to the worst male stereotypes.
Honestly, even just making the King a ravening psychotic douche (and Sharlto Copley seems to really enjoy playing a bad guy) is really an improvement over the original source material. At least now he’s got personality traits.
But ya’ll loved Frozen
I have no opinion about it. I didn’t get a chance to go see it before it got the crap hyped out of it, so I’m letting it rest so I have reasonable expectations.