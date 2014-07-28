Here’s How Marvel Will Fill In The Gaps Between Star Wars Movies

San Diego Comic-Con was held this weekend, and in between all the movies and TV shows and video games, there were one or two announcements about comic books. Including what Marvel will do with its shiny new Star Wars license, which boils down to “Throw every talented person we have at it.”
The Star Wars line will break out into three books: Star Wars, which will take place between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back and will be delivered by Jason Aaron and John Cassaday; Star Wars: Darth Vader from Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca; and Star Wars: Princess Leia by Mark Waid and Terry Dodson.
Each of the books, as you may have guessed, follows a different theme; Vader’s book will be all about the political intrigue and (presumably literal) back-stabbing Vader pulls to be in a position of power by the beginning of Empire; Leia’s book will focus on how somebody who has had their culture completely wiped out recovers from that; and Star Wars is all about Han, Luke, Leia and the rest blowing s*** up.
The main question for Marvel, and it won’t be an easy one, is answering where this fits in after more than two decades of Dark Horse tackling the same property. In fact, Dark Horse is wrapping up its own Star Wars ongoing just two weeks from now tackling the same span of time as Marvel’s new series to enormous critical acclaim, us included.
That said, Marvel’s putting a lot of talent behind these books. Gillen knows his bad guys, Aaron is superb at juggling large numbers of characters, and Mark Waid is probably one of the best comics scribes working right now. All the artists are top notch. And if nothing else, these books will be a heck of a lot better than Marvel’s first crack at the franchise.
Political intrigue with Darth Vader? He’s a self-pitying rage-a-holic with super powers. What kind of intrigue can there be?
What they need to do with the Han Solo story is Justified: Corellian Drift. Where a young Han Solo is Boyd Crowder.
Lots, since people keep being dicks to him. Keep in mind that even in the movies a lot of people think Vader is just a stabby religious nut.
@Dan Seitz, which seems weird, given that the Republic and its well-known Jedi order collapsed only about 20 years before “A New Hope”, so those Imperial officers should remember that the Jedi could really DO those things. They most likely even have detailed records that more or less PROVE the “Force”, yet Vader’s still regarded as some sort of fundamentalist.
I get what you’re saying, and if the book was set between [That Third Movie That Never Happened] and A New Hope it would make sense. Darth Vader would be seen as kind of like an Alexander Haig/Ron Paul combo. But the Emperor abandons any kind of subtlety once the Death Star is fully operational. He disbands the Imperial Senate and blows up Alderaan, and even though the Death Star is destroyed he immediately starts building another one unless the second Death Star was already started, and Vader only answered to the Emperor from that point on.
I can’t see Darth Vader in any kind of back room deal. He’s a six and a half foot tall black robot who constantly hisses. I also can’t see him eavesdropping because of the hissing. I don’t think George Lucas meant to write Darth Vader as kinda dim, but he did. The way Anakin Skywalker makes decisions he’d be right at home in Bon Temps.
The single best issue of the old Marvel Star Wars comics was during Darth Vader’s hunt for the identity of the Rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star. Vader had tracked a fugitive who had the information he sought to a remote planet, when he crossed paths with Valance the cyborg bounty hunter, who was after the same man. I still have that issue, and re-read it now and then; it would make an excellent short film.
Interestingly, Gillen brings that up in interviews.
It is also worth pointing out that unlike Marvel’s first Star Wars books and the Dark Horse output, these new books will be canon. Now that has to burn some people.
Anyway, any takers on how long John Cassaday will be on Star Wars? Great artist, but very slow and books he is on get delayed a lot. I’m guessing 4 issues and permanently replaced.
I feel like this is spitting in dark horses face by not only taking the title but the exact same time frame. I mean I know calling it Star Wars isn’t exactly the most original title but it was cool when dark horse did it cause it hadn’t been done in so long
But as long as the book is good, I think Star Wars characters are the hardest to get down I.e. Any Star Wars thing that focuses on events featuring the main cast