This Short Video Of A Russian Man Clumsily Getting Out Of Bed Explains So Much About Russia

Creative Director
03.31.14

I think I found the origin of every inexplicably bad decision currently hindering modern Russia. The insane traffic maneuvers, the human rights violations, the brazen invasions, even the creepy animatronic bears — all of it can be traced back to the flawed technique they use to get out of bed.

What I’m saying is smashing your head insanely hard first thing in the morning — as in the video below — can’t be good for your ability to make rational decisions.

AbleToReach

