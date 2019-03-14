Howard Stern And Wendy Williams Are Feuding Hard After Wendy Accused Howard Of Being Too ‘Hollywood’ In His Old Age

News & Culture Writer
03.14.19

The tea, as they say, is exceptionally good today. This is because on Wednesday, Wendy Williams took a moment to discuss an upcoming book by Howard Stern, Howard Stern Comes Again — his first in 20 years. Although the outspoken host kicked off the segment by praising Stern as one of the people who got her where she is today, she switched gears when her audience laughed at the apparent double entendre in the book’s title.

“No, that Howard’s been gone, stop with the laughter,” Williams quipped. “Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is going to be about, you know, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider now, which sucks.”

“You started like me, being of the people, but at some point you sat behind that microphone for too long and now you are the people,” she continued.

