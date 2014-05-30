Hugh Jackman’s Original ‘X-Men’ Audition Tape Has Found Its Way Online

Hugh Jackman has appeared as Wolverine in seven movies that have grossed over 2.5 billion dollars. It’s one of the most iconic (and probably the most profitable) roles in movie history. So, want to see how it all began?
An 11-minute X-Men audition video starring a babyfaced Hugh Jackman with Bryan Singer’s voice as Rogue and Jean Grey has popped up online. You can check it out for yourself below…
Okay, who wants all of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stuff to be re-dubbed in his Australian accent now?
Via ComicBookMovie
Cool, I guess.
Leaked online? I remember seeing this on the dvd for X1 when it was first released lol.
^yep
“found its way” and “popped up” and much different than “leaked” They didnt say that.
Leaked online? The only thing leaking online is Bryan Singer after visiting a Menudo fansite.
I never mentioned anything about leaking.
Wouldn’t James Bond be the most profitable role? Unless, of course, you mean played by a single person.
I do.
What would Australian Wolverine’s name be? Maybe Dingo?
“who wants all of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stuff to be re-dubbed in his Australian accent now?”
Round the 6:30 mark, but the accent isn’t particularly groan inducing until later.
[www.youtube.com]