Hugh Jackman’s Original ‘X-Men’ Audition Tape Has Found Its Way Online

Hugh Jackman has appeared as Wolverine in seven movies that have grossed over 2.5 billion dollars. It’s one of the most iconic (and probably the most profitable) roles in movie history. So, want to see how it all began?

An 11-minute X-Men audition video starring a babyfaced Hugh Jackman with Bryan Singer’s voice as Rogue and Jean Grey has popped up online. You can check it out for yourself below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Okay, who wants all of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stuff to be re-dubbed in his Australian accent now?

Via ComicBookMovie