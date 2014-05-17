Hulu Will Now Stream The Anime Classic ‘Sailor Moon’ For All To See

05.17.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Are you a big fan of Sailor Moon, but have no idea where to watch it? Well, Hulu is solving the problem for you by bringing you the classic anime about girls in Japanese school girl outfits fighting monsters. From Variety:

The Internet TV service will stream the first four episodes of “Sailor Moon” — uncut and remastered — starting Monday, May 19, through a deal with distribution company Viz Media, which acquired exclusive North American rights to the franchise from Tokyo-based Toei Animation Co.

Hulu will add two new episodes of the 200-episode series each subsequent Monday. Viz’s NeonAlley.com platform also will distribute the series via the Hulu and Hulu Plus video player. Initially, the “Sailor Moon” episodes will be subtitled.

Two new episodes every Monday? Come on, Hulu! We need all 200 episodes so we can debase ourselves by watching them all in a week! Either way, this is good news for Sailor Moon fans. It’s not the easiest thing to find when it comes to TV shows from Japan that comes to America. But the important thing is the cosplay.

