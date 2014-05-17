Hulu Will Now Stream The Anime Classic ‘Sailor Moon’ For All To See

Are you a big fan of Sailor Moon, but have no idea where to watch it? Well, Hulu is solving the problem for you by bringing you the classic anime about girls in Japanese school girl outfits fighting monsters. From Variety:
The Internet TV service will stream the first four episodes of “Sailor Moon” — uncut and remastered — starting Monday, May 19, through a deal with distribution company Viz Media, which acquired exclusive North American rights to the franchise from Tokyo-based Toei Animation Co.
Hulu will add two new episodes of the 200-episode series each subsequent Monday. Viz’s NeonAlley.com platform also will distribute the series via the Hulu and Hulu Plus video player. Initially, the “Sailor Moon” episodes will be subtitled.
Two new episodes every Monday? Come on, Hulu! We need all 200 episodes so we can debase ourselves by watching them all in a week! Either way, this is good news for Sailor Moon fans. It’s not the easiest thing to find when it comes to TV shows from Japan that comes to America. But the important thing is the cosplay.
(Via Variety)
This is very exciting news and I’m very happy, but ugh I have to wait over a year for Stars in good quality? Boo.
This just shows what a mixed bag Hulu is for anime. They have some great stuff and some very new stuff, mostly subbed but with a lot dubs too. Older series like this and DBZ they don’t have all up at once and that makes is kind of pointless. Like, they will have episode 50-100 of DBZ or something but not he earlier stuff. How would younger viewers be able to jump into a show like that?
And it cycle as they add more episodes the earliest ones expire. It’s like they are trying to force to watch as if it’s airing once a day in syndication on an old tube TV. No one coming to Hulu for these shows watches like that.
Thank you. [gifrific.com]
Wow I remember Sailor Moon from my childhood. That was a huge thing. I was luck enough to watch it on German TV thought no American one. I wonder if they follow the earlier example of th American version and not only change their names but also change the lesbians to “cousins”
Guess what? Canada is excluded. When do you think Viz is going to open up to Canada? Because it seems at least as far back as 2009, Viz has completely ignored Canada.
Use a VPN.
Oh thank god.. there will be a subbed version. For a while there Sailor Moon’s voice changed so many times… and it was almost always an ice pick worthy voice.