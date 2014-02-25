Humanitarians Of Tinder Use Goodwill To Get Laid

If you visit Humanitarians of Tinder, a new Tumblr that collects Tinder profile pictures of good people doing good things, like posing with African villagers, you’re likely to see that former friend of yours from freshman year who went to Africa during summer break, and you never saw them again. Not because they’re dead, but because they discovered not everyone is so lucky to have been born in the United States of America, MAN — you’ve gotta go out there and help those less fortunate than you. #onelove

tumblr_n1fal8kU8I1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1fantFfnN1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1faoem4ZX1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1foeaRaY91ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1is4n8ciV1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1fodo5Raq1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1gqg2FRTS1ttmx9fo1_1280

tumblr_n1famoXAMH1ttmx9fo1_1280

Via Humanitarians of Tinder

