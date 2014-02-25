Humanitarians Of Tinder Use Goodwill To Get Laid

If you visit Humanitarians of Tinder, a new Tumblr that collects Tinder profile pictures of good people doing good things, like posing with African villagers, you’re likely to see that former friend of yours from freshman year who went to Africa during summer break, and you never saw them again. Not because they’re dead, but because they discovered not everyone is so lucky to have been born in the United States of America, MAN — you’ve gotta go out there and help those less fortunate than you. #onelove

Via Humanitarians of Tinder