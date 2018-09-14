Hurricane Florence Forced A Meteorologist To Evacuate His Station Mid-Broadcast

09.14.18 48 mins ago

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the coast of North Carolina just after 7 a.m. Friday morning, and even as a downgraded Category 1 storm, the state is already being pummeled with 90 mph winds and heavy rains that will continue to push inland and onto South Carolina in the coming days. Many parts of the state issued mandatory evacuations, and rescuers are already working hard to save people who have been forced into attics or onto rooftops to escape floodwaters.

One area hit particularly hard was New Bern, a coastal city situated at the intersection of the Nueces and Trent rivers, which has already seen a storm surge of 10 feet. Even the city’s local WCTI News Channel 12 was not immune to the flooding. Yet, meteorologists Donnie Cox and Shane Hinton remained dedicated to keeping the public informed as the storm approached on Thursday evening, even as the very station they broadcasted from was being evacuated — as you can see in the above live coverage.

Around The Web

TAGShurricane florenceNORTH CAROLINA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP