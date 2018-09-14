On air meteorologists in New Bern casually explaining the building has been evacuated due to Florence’s storm surge but they’re sticking around to stay on air and inform the public pic.twitter.com/bOaaM8eP8n — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the coast of North Carolina just after 7 a.m. Friday morning, and even as a downgraded Category 1 storm, the state is already being pummeled with 90 mph winds and heavy rains that will continue to push inland and onto South Carolina in the coming days. Many parts of the state issued mandatory evacuations, and rescuers are already working hard to save people who have been forced into attics or onto rooftops to escape floodwaters.

One area hit particularly hard was New Bern, a coastal city situated at the intersection of the Nueces and Trent rivers, which has already seen a storm surge of 10 feet. Even the city’s local WCTI News Channel 12 was not immune to the flooding. Yet, meteorologists Donnie Cox and Shane Hinton remained dedicated to keeping the public informed as the storm approached on Thursday evening, even as the very station they broadcasted from was being evacuated — as you can see in the above live coverage.